Carly Pearce Talks Vulnerable New Music: “Every Line in the Song Is My Story”

Carly Pearce has never known a life without country music. Growing up in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, she was regularly performing with a bluegrass band by age 11. Moving to Nashville at 19 to pursue country music full-time, Pearce scored a major hit with her 2017 breakout single “Every Little Thing.” Last month, she released a brand-new song called “Dream Come True,” which explores the darker side of getting everything you want. During an appearance Wednesday (Dec. 10) on CBS Mornings, the three-time CMA Award winner, 35, got real about the sacrifices that propelled her career and inspired her latest hit.

Carly Pearce Talks “Sacrifices” And Song’s Universal Message

“I’ve been doing this now professionally for almost a decade, and there are high highs and there are low lows,” Pearce recalled. “And I really needed to figure out, why did I want to do music in the first place? I needed to reconnect with the dream.”

The four-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac that Carly Pearce describes in the opening verse of “Dream Come True” isn’t metaphorical. “Every line in the song is my story,” she said.

Settling into her new home, Pearce found herself “surrounded by women my age that had husbands and families, and this life that I didn’t even realize that I wanted until that moment,” she told CBS Mornings host Gayle King.

“And this song came from that genuine place… and what it did is, it helped me reconnect with the little dream that Carly had at 5, wanting to sing country music and be on the Grand Ole Opry,” she continued.

Returning to the Dream

Carly Pearce hasn’t yet revealed when she’ll drop the follow-up to her fourth studio album, last year’s Hummingbird. But she will say that it’s exactly the album she has always “wanted to make.”

“I think I’ve stretched what I write about, and I’ve stretched kind of just giving more point of view on some different topics that people have never heard me sing about, which I’m excited about,” Pearce told Audacy’s Katie Neal last month.

She continued, “From the visuals to the rollout, all of it—this is what I wanted to do. And I think that’s why I have so much peace about it. But it started because of [“Dream Come True”} and just having to figure out, like, I need to return to the dream.”

