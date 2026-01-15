3 Songs From 2016 That Somehow Feel Right Again in 2026

Everyone seems to agree: 2016 is back in a big way. One scroll through social media will tell you everyone is trying to rehash the heyday we all think we experienced a decade ago. It’s likely just nostalgia, but there is a consensus that everything was better in 2016, even music.

2016 was an excellent year for music. Many iconic albums were released, many of which are considered classics nowadays. In doing our part to throw things back to 2016, revisit three songs below that feel just as right in 2026 as they did when they were released.

“Nikes” (Frank Ocean)

Frank Ocean’s “Nikes” still feels ahead of its time today. Though many artists have followed in his stride since 2016, his take on this sub-genre he helped form still feels fresh.

Ocean sings about the misgivings of materialism in this hit, delivering a message worth singing about. But even without analyzing the lyrics, this song has proven memorable enough to keep it in the rotation for a decade since its release. We can’t imagine it going anywhere anytime soon.

“Into You” (Ariana Grande)

In 2016, Ariana Grande was at the top of the pop pyramid. Though she still reigns supreme in the genre, she’s now more of a timeless icon than a sign of the times.

She released many songs in 2016 that would be worthy of a spot on this list, but it was “Into You” that proved to be one of the most memorable songs of the year. This Max Martin-produced hit is pop perfection.

“Somebody Else” (The 1975)

The 1975 changed the course of rock in 2016. Though many bands were starting to adopt an ’80s-esque synth sound around this time, The 1975 were frontrunners of the trend. This trend has continued to grow steadily into the 2020s, with much of pop music these days having a throwback feel. But before it became completely commonplace, The 1975 wowed audiences with the novel “Somebody Else.”

“Somebody Else” is one of the band’s most hit-ready songs. This track was destined for radio play. Because the band is an indie force, they aren’t wholly focused on broad appeal. However, they proved they could be hitmakers and experimentalists with their 2016 release, “Somebody Else.”

