No Matter the Year or the Musical Landscape, These 3 Songs From the 2010s Will Always Stay Fresh

When one talks about songs that have aged well, they typically bring up songs from the 60s, 70s, and generally, the 20th century. Now, that makes total sense, as they’ve had more than enough time to age well. However, we are predicting what songs from the 2010s will do so, if they haven’t already. That being said, no matter the year or the musical landscape, these three songs from the 2010s will always stay fresh.

“When We Were Young” by Adele

Adele is the best vocalist of the 21st century. Yes, when it comes to Adele and her talents, we are dealing in absolutes. Adele has a laundry list of singles that support our perspective, but one of the many that we believe will stand the test of time is her 2016 single, “When We Were Young”.

Following the release of this single, fans ate it up, as it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, in her home country of the United Kingdom, the single was even a bigger hit, as it reached No. 9 on the UK singles chart.

“When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars

Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder; what we are getting at is that there is something timeless about a singer and a piano. One example of that phenomenon is Bruno Mars and his 2012 single, “When I Was Your Man”. One can typically associate Mars’ music with a distinct decade, but not this one. This one is not bound by the genre confines of time, and consequently, will carry its originality for decades to come.

By no surprise, this song became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This single was Mars’ fifth chart topper, and in addition, it also landed at No. 2 in the UK. Needless to say, this is one of the biggest hits of the 2010s, and as a result, people will often use this song to define the decade’s musical scene.

“Feeling Whitney” by Post Malone

This might be an ambitious take, as this is not one of Post Malone‘s major hits. However, in terms of this conversation, that doesn’t matter because this single has an ethereal quality that will forever make people emotional. Released in 2016, we are going to boldly say that this is one of Post Malone’s best songs. We believe that because it shows a different side of Malone, a side we and the rest of the world rarely see.

Unlike a lot of Malone’s pop and country standards, “Feeling Whitney” is a stripped-down folk-pop song that invites you into its realm of solace. It has the appeal of a Dylan song, the emotion of a Beatles melody, and all while having a contemporary feel. It has everything, and for that reason, it will certainly not expire.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light