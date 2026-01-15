Peter Criss Claps Back at Gene Simmons’ “Ridiculous” KISS Claims: “He Talks About Things That He Doesn’t Know About”

Although KISS produced more than a few hit songs over the decades, it seems that Gene Simmons and Peter Criss are at odds over the 1976 classic “Beth.” Released on the album Destroyer, Bob Ezrin, Peter Criss, and Stan Penridge wrote and composed “Beth”. Joining forces, the three wrote a smash hit as it peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100. But now, years later, Simmons suggested Criss had nothing to do with the creation of “Beth”, causing Criss to label his comments nothing short of “ridiculous.”

The original statement that started the feud between Simmons and Criss happened when the musician insisted, “Through politics and hint, hint, nudge, nudge — and I wasn’t there when the conversation went down — Stan Penridge apparently agreed that Peter’s name would go in the songwriting credit. It appears first. Peter Criss, (Destroyer producer) Bob Ezrin, Stan Penridge, or the other way around. But Peter’s first. Peter had nothing to do with that song. He sang it.”

Peter Criss Gains Support Over “Beth” Origins After Gene Simmons Criticism

While a bold statement from Simmons, Criss wasted no time offering his opinion when speaking with Billboard. “Gene wouldn’t know how the song was originally written because Gene wasn’t there from the conception of the song in the late ‘60s and he wasn’t there for the completion of the song with Bob Ezrin.”

With Criss offering his own version of the legacy of “Beth”, he continued, “Gene’s statements are ridiculous and very uncalled for; he talks about things that he doesn’t know about.”

Not wanting to just hurl accusations at Simmons, Criss explained the entire creative process around “Beth” and bringing the lyrics to life. “I wrote the melody and creating the phrasing for the song that’s on the original demo ‘Beck’ with Stan Penridge. Out of Stan’s little black book what remained on the reworked version of ‘Beth’ is Stan’s original verse and chorus, and my core melody remains on the reworked composition.”

Discussing both the melody and tempo of “Beth,” Criss even gained support from Ezrin, who noted how Simmons’ version of the song’s history was unclear. “From what I was told, the original song was written by Criss and Penridge.”

While the dispute remains ongoing, the renewed debate highlights how deeply personal songwriting credits remain for KISS members decades after the band’s peak

