3 Country Songs From 2013 That Will Put Anyone in a Good Mood

We all have rough days, and sometimes even rough weeks. Fortunately, country music has songs that are the perfect soundtrack for someone who needs a little lift. These three country songs, all released in 2013, are bound to put anyone in a good mood.

“That’s My Kind Of Night” by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan includes “That’s My Kind Of Night” on his Crash My Party album. Written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, and Ashley Gorley, the song became a multi-platinum, multi-week No. 1 hit for Bryan.

“That’s My Kind Of Night” says, “All them other boys wanna wind you up and take you downtown / But you look like the kind that likes to take it way out / Out where the corn rows grow, row, row my boat / Floatin’ down the Flint River, catch us up a little catfish dinner / Gonna sound like a winner, when I lay you down and love you right / Yeah, that’s my kind of night.”

One person who didn’t like “That’s My Kind Of Night” was Zac Brown, who publicly criticized the song.

“I love Luke Bryan, and he’s had some great songs, but this new song is the worst song I’ve ever heard,” Brown said (via Taste of Country). “I know Luke, he’s a friend. ‘[That’s] My Kind of Night’ is one of the worst songs I’ve ever heard.”

The feud didn’t last long, and Bryan took no offense at Brown’s remarks.

“Compass” by Lady A

Lady A includes “Compass” on their Golden album. Written by the production team known as Stargate, “Compass” resonated with the Lady A members, even though they didn’t write it.

“Sometimes in this amazing music industry that we live, breathe, and work in, a song comes into your life that you can’t ignore,” Hillary Scott tells Billboard. “From the minute we first heard it, we believed in the message and the overall feel of the song.

The feel-good track says, “So let your heart, sweetheart / Be your compass when you’re lost / And you should follow it wherever it may go / When it’s all said and done / You can walk instead of run / ‘Cause no matter what, you’ll never be alone / Never be alone.”

“Sunny And 75” by Joe Nichols

Michael Dulaney, Jason Sellers, and Paul Jenkins are the writers of “Sunny And 75”, the first single on Joe Nichols’ Crickets album. The song, about daydreaming about a vacation, says, “I’m somewhere, somewhere sunny and 75 / You and me on a beach chair / Yeah, I’m so there every time I look in your eyes / Kissing you in the salt air / I can taste it, I swear / Take me somewhere sunny and 75.”

The video was also filmed at the beach.

“I wanted to create a video that reflects a certain state of mind,” Nichols tells Taste of Country. “A feeling that you get when you think about a specific time in your life, or place, where it always feels perfect, like it’s a consistent sunny and 75. This song is all about going to that state of mind.”

