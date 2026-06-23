3 Pop Songs From the 1960s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

In the 1960s, pop music was just starting to make waves. Back then, as music was becoming more and more of a commercial product, companies realized two things. Young people loved to buy records, and young people loved pop.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three pop songs from back in the day that people still love. Indeed, these are three pop songs from the 1960s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Funny” by Joe Hinton from ‘Funny (How The Time Slips Away)’ (1964)

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Originally written by country star Willie Nelson, this tune has since been covered many times. In fact, in the 1960s, it charted twice for artists other than Nelson. Singer Joe Hinton recorded his own version and released it in 1964. And that rollicking rendition hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. While Nelson is smooth and reflective on his recording, Hinton packs a punch. He reminds us that there is more than one way to hear (and sing) a hit. Not only that, but the message behind the song is as fundamental as ever: life is short. Make the most of it now.

“We Love You Beatles” by The Carefrees from ‘We Love You All’ (1964)

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This ode to the former Fab Four is a remarkable artifact. Back in the 1960s, The Beatles were so popular that songs declaring their love for the band became Hot 100 darlings. Indeed, this song hit No. 39 on the vaunted Billboard chart. Today, though, The Beatles are still as important and beloved as ever—perhaps more so. There are generations on top of generations of fans who adore the group. And that makes this cute track that much more fundamental, too.

“Batman Theme” by Neal Hefti from ‘Batman Theme And 11 Other Bat Songs’ (1966)

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Like The Beatles, Batman’s popularity has never waned. Popular culture is as obsessed with The Dark Knight as ever. We all know about Gotham City. We know about the Joker, Alfred the butler, the Penguin, Catwoman, and everyone else. And we also know about this theme song. It’s been played on TV sitcoms, and it’s been sampled. It’s been hummed, and it’s been sung. If you love Batman, this song lives in your head rent-free. Even now.

Photo by William Gottlieb/Redferns