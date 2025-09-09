3 Songs From the 1980s That Made Everyone Want to Start a Band

Every band has to start somewhere. At one point, every famous band was a group of friends playing their influences to the best of their abilities. The bands below were some of the most influential on subsequent musicians. These songs from the 1980s made everyone want to start a band.

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” (The Clash)

Though it likely proved to be much harder to play than anticipated, there is something that seems accessible about The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” The loosey-goosey guitar playing feels like a beginner’s dream, prompting many young musicians to pick up the instrument after this song’s release.

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” kept the punk dream from the ’70s alive. This song plays more like something that would’ve been released the decade prior, but is nevertheless an ’80s super hit. This song was for those who rejected the techno movement, preferring edgy guitar sounds and raw vocals.

“Livin’ on a Prayer” (Bon Jovi)

If you weren’t into punk rock, perhaps hair bands were your thing. For the burgeoning musician who prioritized style as well as sound, “Livin’ on a Prayer” likely was a source of inspiration.

The ’80s saw a revival of rock. They built up the sound, trying to fill arenas with anthemic choruses and flashy instrumentation. While this isn’t as easily replicated at home as something more stripped down, many garage bands likely used their imaginations to the fullest. While playing this Bon Jovi classic (no matter how poorly), friends could turn into rock stars and make-shift rehearsal rooms could be the limelight.

“Shout at the Devil” (Mötley Crüe)

Part of the allure of a rockstar dream is the dangerous edge one gets behind a guitar or some drums. You automatically get a new persona, which is appealing to many. If any upstart group wanted to lean into that persona in the ’80s, Mötley Crüe was the band to emulate.

The title alone of “Shout at the Devil” screams bad-boy. The screeching guitars and pounding drums only add to that. The caustic method of Mötley Crüe’s playing makes this song a good choice for novice players. You can be as messy as you want, and, thanks to the attitude inherent in this song, you’ll look and sound like a fully fledged rocker.

