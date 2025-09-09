Post Malone’s Paris Show Turns Epic With a Surprise Chris Stapleton Duet of “California Sober”

When wanting to step into country music with F-1 Trillion, Post Malone paid homage to the singers who continued to shine a light on the genre. And he did that by calling on some of the biggest names to collaborate. They included Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, and several others. But when it came to his song “California Sober”, Malone appeared to produce a perfect duet when he teamed up with Chris Stapleton. And while touring the world, the singer shocked fans in Paris when he welcomed Stapleton to the stage.

Having performed in Budapest, Berlin, Milan, Switzerland, Germany, and Prague, Malone recently stopped by Paris, France, for a concert at the Paris La Défense Arena. Excited to entertain fans all over the world, the singer didn’t want to soak up the spotlight alone. For the majority of his tour, Malone traveled with either Jelly Roll or Sierra Ferrell, but in the City of Light, there seemed to be no better partner than Stapleton.

Welcoming him to the stage, Malone was just as excited as the fans when he declared, “Chris, you’re one handsome son of a b***. Thanks so much for coming out. Ladies and gentlemen, one last time for the mother******* legend, Chris Stapleton.”

Post Malone Learns The Price Of Being The “Punchline Of Some Cosmic Joke”

Appearing right at home under the spotlight, the two produced an unforgettable moment for fans who happened to be in attendance. Thankfully, the video that was uploaded offered fans at home a clear image of what the concert was like.

As for “California Sober”, the song centered around a man looking for a ride while exploring life on the road. But during his travels, he came upon a woman who “stole some sucker’s money.” On the run, the lyrics included:

She drank up all my whiskey blew down all my smoke I became the punchline of some cosmic joke Damn bottle was dry Kinda wanted to cry She whispered, “pull it over, ” I said, “you’re the boss” In a southern drawl said “here’s where I get off” I’ve enjoyed our time.

Giving her one last kiss, the man soon found himself to be the latest victim of the woman as he quickly learned she took all his money, causing him to “bum a ride.”

Gaining high praise from fans, the song has already climbed over 45 million streams on Spotify. But when it came to Paris, it was the kind of duet that reminded fans why Malone’s leap into country is more than just a phase.

