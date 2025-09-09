The Doors Releasing Box Set Featuring Blu-ray Versions of Six Classic Albums; Reissuing ‘Greatest Hits’ Comp on 180-Gram Vinyl

The Doors will make their classic first six studio albums available on Blu-ray for the first time ever in a box set titled The Doors – Immersed 1967–1971. The six-disc collection will be released on October 24 as part of the band’s continuing 60th anniversary celebration.

The Doors – Immersed 1967–1971 can be purchased exclusively via TheDoors.com and Rhino.com. The box set includes Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround, and high-res stereo mixes of The Doors’ 1967 self-titled debut, as well as Strange Days (1967), Waiting for the Sun (1968), The Soft Parade (1969), Morrison Hotel (1970), and L.A. Woman (1971). The discs also feature remixes in 5.1 surround sound and the immersive 12-channel Dolby Atmos format of all six albums.

Each disc is housed in a mini jacket replicating the album’s original artwork. The immersive mixes were created by longtime Doors engineer and co-producer Bruce Botnick.

Botnick noted in a statement, “With Atmos, having loudspeakers on the ceiling allows ‘Riders on the Storm’ to come alive with rain and thunder, and on ‘Horse Latitudes,’ it highlights the theatrical claustrophobia of [frontman] Jim [Morrison]’s poetry.”

The six albums are all of the studio efforts recorded by The Doors’ original lineup while Morrison was alive. The band also featured keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore. Morrison died of drug-related causes in July 1971 at age 27, a few months after the release of L.A. Woman.

The Doors’ Greatest Hits Compilation Being Reissued

On October 17, a week before The Doors – Immersed 1967–1971 arrives, the band’s 1980 Greatest Hits compilation will be reissued as part the Rhino label’s Rhino Reserves vinyl series.

The reissue’s audio is cut from the original analog masters, and the LP is pressed on 180-gram vinyl. Greatest Hits, which was released in October 1980, helped introduce a new generation to The Doors’ music. The 10-track collection features the group’s two chart-topping hits, “Light My Fire” and “Hello, I Love You,” as well as such other classic as “Break On Through (To the Other Side),” “People Are Strange,” “Love Me Two Times,” “Touch Me,” “Roadhouse Blues,” “L.A. Woman,” and “Riders on the Storm.”

Greatest Hits reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200, and has been certified triple platinum for sales of more than 3 million copies in the U.S.

The vinyl reissue can be pre-ordered at TheDoors.com and Rhino.com.

Krieger’s Upcoming Concert Celebrating The Doors’ 60th Anniversary

As previously reported, Krieger and his solo band will be playing a special concert celebrating The Doors’ 60th anniversary on October 30 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will include a full performance of the Morrison Hotel album, plus other classic Doors hits. As-yet-unannounced special guests will join Krieger at the event.

Opening the concert will be Tripform, a group featuring Pablo Manzarek, son of late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

(Photo by Elektra Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)