3 Songs From the 1990s That Feel Like a Day You Don’t Want To End

These three songs from the 1990s are the perfect options for a playlist curated for the perfect day. These tracks help foster the spirit you need to power through anything life throws at you.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Bands From the 1990s That Saw Multiple Members Go Solo]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Linger” — The Cranberries

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The Cranberries’ “Linger” has no shortage of atmosphere about it. The listener is instantly put in a cinematic frame of mind when this 1990s song comes on. That makes it the perfect choice for a prime needle drop. If you want to curate the perfect vibe for the perfect day, this song is a strong choice.

“But I’m in so deep / You know I’m such a fool for you / You got me wrapped around your finger / Do you have to let it linger,” the iconic lyrics read. Whether you’re at a party or listening to music all alone in your room, this song hits hard. This track rounds out a day, giving it the perfect amount of bittersweet energy.

“You Get What You Give” — New Radicals

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“Wake up, kids / We got the dreamers disease,” the lyrics to New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” read. The powerhouse opening to this song instantly hooked listeners back in the 1990s and still excites today. The energy this song provides is unparalleled, making it an apt choice for the “perfect day” playlist.

“You’ve got the music in you / Don’t let go / You’ve got the music in you / One dance left / This world is gonna pull through,” the optimistic lyrics continue. Try to be in a bad mood when this song comes on. Any frown won’t be able to stay down once this upbeat, playful track hits full swing.

“Only Wanna Be With You” — Hootie & The Blowfish

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This alt-rock track remains Hootie & The Blowfish’s signature. It’s a mid-tempo banger that no one can help but sing along to. “Well, there’s nothing I can do / I only wanna be with you / You can call me your fool / I only wanna be with you,” the loved-up lyrics read. This is a simple song, but it has no shortage of appeal. That’s the power of a concisely written track with absolutely no wasted space.

This band pushed past any relationship pitfalls to reveal the hidden beauty underneath in this track. “Sometimes I wonder if it will ever end / You get so mad at me when I go out with my friends / Sometimes you’re crazy, then you wonder why,” the lyrics continue, rounding out one of the most famous songs of the 1990s.

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