3 Rock Bands From the 1990s That Saw Multiple Members Go Solo

In the 1990s, rock music was evolving. The era began with styles like grunge, heavy metal, and party rock dominating the airwaves. Then alt-rock became big. At the end of the decade, new bands were rising up and changing the game.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three acts from the time period that not only changed music, but that gave fans multiple projects to dive into. Indeed, these are three rock bands from the 1990s that saw multiple members go solo.

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Oasis

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The British-born band Oasis is famous for two things: writing incredible music and enduring years of infighting between its principal members, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Sadly, the conflicts outlasted the creative talent, and Oasis broke up in the 2000s after releasing seminal 1990s LPs like Definitely Maybe in 1994 and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? a year later. But after the split, the bros went off on solo careers, releasing solo albums in the 21st century. Indeed, it was only recently that Noel and Liam reunited as Oasis to tour the world.

R.E.M.

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Born in Athens, Georgia, the alt-rock band R.E.M. quickly rose to fame as the college radio darling in the 1980s and early 1990s. But despite their underdog status, R.E.M. released some of the most important songs at the end of the 20th century, including “Everybody Hurts” and “Losing My Religion”. But after the band amicably split in the 2000s, R.E.M. saw members like eccentric lead singer Michael Stipe and imaginative lead guitarist Peter Buck release solo albums to great applause.

Dave Matthews Band

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The Charlottesville, Virginia-born jam outfit known as Dave Matthews Band rose to fame and fortune in the 1990s thanks to songs like “Satellite” and “Crash Into Me”. Indeed, the band remains one of the highest-grossing touring acts of all time. But when you’re that successful, often members want to go off on solo careers to test those waters, too. That’s just what lead vocalist Dave Matthews and violinist Boyd Tinsley did in the early 2000s. Matthews released his debut solo LP, Some Devil, in 2003. That same year, Tinsley released his debut solo LP, True Reflections.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns