4 Country Songs That Instantly Transport Me Back to the Early 2000s

Everyone has that one country music era that introduced them to the genre and left them with some lifelong “I-know-every-word” hits that instantly transport them back to that time. For me, it’s the early 2000s, riding around a tiny Appalachian foothill town in Ohio in my dad’s maroon Chevy pickup.

Early-2000s country had some lingering lush production from the 1990s with all the tongue-in-cheek futurism of the Y2K era. And that’s not even including the patriotic music boom that occurred after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. Simply put, a lot was going on in country music back then.

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Here are four songs that instantly transport me back to the first few years of the 21st century. They might take you there, too.

“Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks

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The Chicks might have changed their name since the 2000 release of “Goodbye Earl”. But one thing remains the same: that song slaps. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard a more moving song about two best friends killing one of their abusive husbands. Every time the song goes to the minor chord on the line, “Right away, Mary Anne flew in from Atlanta on a red-eye midnight flight”? Instant goosebumps. Honestly, tears. I’m misty just writing this.

“Courtesy Of The Red, White, And Blue” by Toby Keith

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Part of the patriotic trend of the early, post-9/11 2000s is, of course, Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White, And Blue”. I’m not saying I condone the violent nationalism presented in this song. But I remember what it was like back then. I get why the song was popular. And because it’s so incredibly relevant to that specific time and mindset, this track easily earned its spot on this list of “part time machine, part early 2000s country” songs.

“I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” by Shania Twain

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It is impossible to overstate how many times I watched my Shania Twain music video compilation DVD on my portable DVD player in the early 2000s. (Yeah, my back does hurt more often these days, why do you ask?) “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” had an absolutely insane music video. The multimillion-dollar video features Twain on a crazy-looking motorcycle in the middle of a dystopian city. She’s also being chased by a massive robot. Writing it out makes me laugh now, but that was the epitome of cool to me in 2002.

“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

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By now, you can likely surmise that I was young in the early 2000s. And to my six-year-old self, Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” was the end-all-be-all of life pep talks. That was the kind of song that made me feel nostalgic and wistful for a time, place, and experience I hadn’t even encountered yet. Just casually listening to this in my dad’s pickup truck, staring out the window like an 85-year-old woman looking back on her life.

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