3 Songs From the 2000s That Owe More to Country Music Than Fans Realize

These three songs from the 2000s all have a lot to thank country music for. They may not be country in the traditional sense, but they all have elements that could easily fit this genre. From perfect harmonies to acoustic instrumentation, these artists owe a lot to their country counterparts.

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“When You Look Me In The Eyes” — Jonas Brothers

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The Jonas Brothers’ “When You Look Me In The Eyes” could be a country song right now, with no changes made. The heartfelt ballad uses three-part harmonies akin to those of Rascal Flatts or other country groups. You can easily hear a 2000s country outfit singing this song, even though the brothers’ vocals have that pop-rock grit. “When you look me in the eyes / I catch a glimpse of heaven / I find my paradise,” they sing in perfect, soul-touching harmony.

The Jonas Brothers have long had a country tinge. Perhaps it’s their time spent down in Nashville, or something inherent from their shared vocal duties. This song is their most countrified song, borrowing heavily from the genre, whether they realized it at the time or not.

“I’m Yours” — Jason Mraz

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Jason Mraz was the epitome of the 2000s singer-songwriter genre. He certainly has undeniable pop appeal, but something about the genetic makeup of his hits screamed country influence. “I’m Yours” could easily be a country song if someone with more of a twang were singing it.

This song could fall within the sun-soaked side of country, akin to Kenny Chesney or Brian Kelley. With a little less swagger and a bit more country western, “I’m Yours” would’ve done numbers on the country charts.

“Who Says You Can’t Go Home” — Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles

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Because Bon Jovi is the more legendary name in this collaboration, one might be led to believe that this is a rock song featuring a country artist, rather than the other way around. But, really, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” reads more like a country song with a rock cameo. The twang that Jennifer Nettles brings along completely takes over this 2000s hit.

Bon Jovi touches on the traditional country notion of keeping your roots intact. Nettles’ harmonies further drive the association home. The legendary rockers have a lot to thank country music for in the creation of this enduring track.

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation)