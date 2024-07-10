Typically, artists are forward thinkers, but only few are prescient. Below, find three musicians that seemingly predicted the future with their lyrics.

3 Songs That Accidentally Predicted the Future

1. “Video Killed the Radio Star” – The Buggles

When The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star” came out, it was little more than a fun ditty about the age of television. What they likely didn’t realize is that it was a foreboding message, warning the music industry that their world was about to be turned upside down. With the onset of MTV came the end of the “Radio Star.” It was no longer only about who could make this best song. Now, artists needed to be adept at visuals or suffer the end of their career.

Video killed the radio star

Video killed the radio star

Pictures came and broke your heart

Oh-a-a-a-oh

2. “Lazarus” – David Bowie

Shortly before he died, David Bowie released “Lazarus”–a song that saw Bowie ruminate on the afterlife in the face of his losing battle with cancer. Listening to this song after Bowie’s death sends a chill down the spine. It feels like a message from “The Great Beyond,” with its mentions of heaven and the death of a famous face. It’s almost as if Bowie could see his impending future and dictated it all for us to marvel at once he passed.

Look up here, I’m in heaven

I’ve got scars that can’t be seen

I’ve got drama, can’t be stolen

Everybody knows me now

3. “Brainwashed” – George Harrison

At this point, there are few people who deny the fact that the technology we have today is an addictive force. From smart phones to laptops to VR headsets, it’s a wonder we have any contact with the real world at all. Though that’s a relatively new concept, George Harrison called it back in 2002 with his posthumously released song, “Brainwashed.” Though he blames many things for attacking our brains, he ends his thoughts with a berate on technology that feels almost too on point.

Brainwashed by computer

Brainwashed by mobile phones

Brainwashed by the satellite

Brainwashed to the bone

