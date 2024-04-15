The Beatles’s influence ranges far and wide. Almost every artist today can trace their musicality back to the foursome in one way or another. While that credit isn’t always given, there are a few artists that have made it a point to pay homage to the Fab Four. Find three such artists and their Beatles-centric songs, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Getting Better” by The Beatles and How it Showed off the Lennon/McCartney Songwriting Partnership]

3 Songs That Pay Homage to the Beatles

1. “Edge of Seventeen” (Stevie Nicks)

Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” has transcended its original meaning. While Nicks wrote this track as an ode to John Lennon (and her uncle who’s name was also John), it now stands as Nicks’ thesis statement of sorts. It has a certain magic that only Nicks is able to deliver. Nevertheless, Nicks’ original intent was to pay homage to the former Beatles member. Because of that, it earns a worthy spot on this list.

Well, I went today Maybe I will go again tomorrow Yeah yeah, well, the music there Well, it was hauntingly familiar

2. “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” (Billy Joel)

While Nicks’ song paid homage to the Beatles by way of its lyrical content, Billy Joel’s “Scenes From An Italian Restuarant” was an attempt to replicate the Beatles’ era-defining musicality. Joel was inspired by the Fab Four’s Abbey Road album–particularly the way the foursome managed to put together different fragments to make one song. Even without that context, one could probably glean Joel’s inspiration for themselves. This track feels markedly Beatles-esque.

A bottle of whites, a bottle of red Perhaps a bottle of rose instead We’ll get a table near the street In our old familiar place You and I, face to face

3. “4th Time Around” (Bob Dylan)

While the other homage songs on this list were made with a positive outlook on the Beatles, Bob Dylan’s “4th Time Around” is less so a gushing portrait of his contemporaries. That’s not to say that Dylan was seething with anger when he wrote this track, but there is a touch of something snide in the mix. Around the time of this song’s release, the Beatles were said to be borrowing elements of Dylan’s style. In an effort to punch back at the practice, Dylan wrote this song. While it reads as Dylan playfully chiding the Beatles, he made sure to get his message across.

And, when I was through, I filled up my shoe And brought it to you And you, you took me in, you loved me then You didn’t waste time And I, I never took much, I never asked for your crutch Now don’t ask for mine

(Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)