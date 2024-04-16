The Beatles Fans React to New Era of Lennon-McCartney Collaboration With New Song “Primrose Hill”

Sons of the legendary Beatles, James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon recently teamed up to co-write the song “Primrose Hill,” which was released earlier this month. James took to social media to announce the song, and also posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.

“I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day,” James wrote on Twitter/X. “Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.” When the song dropped, he wrote on the Instagram post, “Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend [Sean Ono Lennon]. With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”

Fans took to the comments of the Instagram post to share love on the song, as well as their excitement for more McCartney-Lennon collaborations. “Always good to see a Lennon/McCartney composition!” one fan wrote, while many others commented in a similar vein. “The first lennon-mccartney in more than 50 years…” another wrote.

The Beatles Fans Are Loving the New McCartney-Lennon Team-Up on “Primrose Hill”

One fan commented on the nature of collaboration, calling to mind the first legendary McCartney-Lennon songwriting pair. “Collaboration really has the potential to bring out the very best from each individual,” they wrote.

On Twitter/X, fans were similarly excited. “Never expected to listen another ‘Lennon/McCartney’ or ‘McCartney/Ono Lennon’ in my life time,” one fan posted. “The song is really beautiful. Congratulations to James and Sean for releasing this song under all those pressures.”

The Beatles fan site The Beatles Earth posted on Twitter, “Today, a new generation of the Lennon-McCartney songwriting team begins with the release of their co-written song, ‘Primrose Hill’.” Another fan posted, “Enjoying the new Lennon-McCartney song Primrose Hill, except it’s by their sons, James and Sean. Very chill tune.”

Fans of the original songwriting pair were definitely excited to see their sons teaming up on a creative project, leading some to wonder if there will be more work from the two in the future.

Featured Image by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella