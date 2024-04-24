3 Songs That Were Scrapped by the Beatles but Became Hits in Their Solo Careers

Toward the end of their career, the individual Beatles members weren’t exactly seeing eye to eye. Each of the members was trying to contribute to the songwriting of the band but usually was shut down by the governing force of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Moreover, even some of their songs failed to make the cut despite their prestige.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, find three songs that the Beatles initially rejected, but ultimately became hits for individual members in their solo careers.

[RELATED: The Divisive Interpretations of “Get Back” by The Beatles and Why John Lennon Took It as a Dig at Yoko Ono]

1. “Gimme Some Truth” (John Lennon)

The Beatles weren’t completely opposed to making a politically charged song or two, but they were never as emphatic in that department as Lennon’s solo work was. Among the scraps from Lennon’s writing for Get Back was “Gimme Some Truth.” Though the Beatles didn’t end up cutting the song, it found its rightful home among Lennon’s solo work.

I’m sick and tired of hearing things

From uptight, short-sighted, narrow-minded hypocritics

All I want is the truth

Just give me some truth

2. “Every Night” (Paul McCartney)

Many cite Paul McCartney as the inciting force behind the fracturing of the band. His uncompromising vision was the main reason many of these soon-to-be-solo hits didn’t make the cut during the Beatles’ latter years. Even so, McCartney had a few songs he had to pick up off the cutting room floor. “Every Night” was originally written during the Get Back sessions. It’s easy to see why this song didn’t end up on that work–it’s McCartney through and through.

Every night, I just want to go out

Get out of my head

Every day, I don’t want to get up

Get out of my bed

3. “All Things Must Pass” (George Harrison)

If anyone suffered the most letdowns during the final years of the Beatles, it was George Harrison. Harrison, despite his growing confidence as a songwriter, was often rejected by McCartney and Lennon. His songs failed to end up on albums time and time again. However, all is well that ends well. His solo career was built on hits that weren’t deemed worthy of the Beatles. Among that pack is “All Things Must Pass.” It’s the title track to his era-defining 1970 album and one of his signature songs to boot.

Sunrise doesn’t last all morning

A cloudburst doesn’t last all day

Seems my love is up and has left you with no warning

It’s not always gonna be this grey

(Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)