Watch Gene Simmons Ditch the Makeup and Play First Concert Since KISS Farewell Show

Taking on the persona of “The Demon”, Gene Simmons helped create the rock band KISS alongside Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss in the 1970s. Unknown to them at the time, the band would go on to sell over 75 million albums worldwide and land a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And for decades, the band shared their love for music with fans all over. But in 2023, KISS played their last show. Although marking the end of an era, Simmons recently performed his first concert since KISS retired.

On April 23, Simmons walked on stage at the Rock & Brews venue. Again, this marked the first time Simmons performed since KISS ended their run. And beyond KISS, this is the first solo set for Simmons since 2018. Not missing a beat, Simmons performed hit songs like “War Machine”, “I Love It Loud”, and “Ace of Spades.”

While videos of the concert circulated online, fans gushed over the performance, writing, ‘One of the best shows ever!!!” Another person added, “Great show, I was there.” And other comments were sure to ask the icon to make a trip to their hometown for a special concert.

Gene Simmons Takes Over ‘American Idol’

Outside of performing once again, it seems that Simmons is also a fan of American Idol. On Sunday, Simmons appeared on American Idol as a mentor. With such a rich history in music, the contestants received some priceless advice. But when it came to Emmy Russell, Simmons showered her with high praise. “You’ve got a great voice. I can’t sing like that.”

Although giving praise, Simmons also offered some advice for Russell, suggesting, “When Emmy came in, I immediately saw the tightness, which is your enemy by the way because on stage you will wilt like a flower that hasn’t been getting water.”

While focused on her hopes of becoming the next American Idol, Russell hasn’t completely blocked out the criticism she gets online. She admitted, “I have read the comments. She should stick to song writing. She can’t sing like her grandma. So, when Gene told me he liked my voice, it was really validating.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)