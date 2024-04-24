Pitbull Announces Fall 2024 Tour With T-Pain, Lil John

Mr. Worldwide is hitting the road this fall! The Party After Dark Tour will take Pitbull across the United States with support from T-Pain and Lil Jon for select dates. The 25-city trek will also feature SiriusXM Globalization DJs.

The tour follows Pitbull’s recent (and very successful) Trilogy Tour with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. Fans can expect to hear Pitbull’s greatest hits on this new tour, plus some tracks from his recent release Trackhouse.

The first stop on the Pitbull 2024 Tour will be on August 21 in Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live. The tour will close on October 5 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater.

Right now, it looks like Ticketmaster is hosting a ton of different presales for this tour. An artist presale, Citi Cardmember presale, and a wide range of VIP package presales are live as we speak. Get in on those before they end tomorrow!

General on-sale will begin on April 26 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster’s stock sells out during the presale, we recommend checking Stubhub. Stubhub usually has a ton of after-sale tickets available to sold-out concerts. Plus, the FanProtect Program will protect your purchase from fraud and scams. Check it out!

Get your tickets now to see Pitbull live in concert this year!

August 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

August 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

August 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 4 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 6 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 7 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

September 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

September 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

September 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

September 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

September 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (with Lil Jon)

September 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

October 3 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Lil Jon)

October 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

