Pitbull Announces Fall 2024 Tour With T-Pain, Lil John

Mr. Worldwide is hitting the road this fall! The Party After Dark Tour will take Pitbull across the United States with support from T-Pain and Lil Jon for select dates. The 25-city trek will also feature SiriusXM Globalization DJs.
The tour follows Pitbull’s recent (and very successful) Trilogy Tour with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. Fans can expect to hear Pitbull’s greatest hits on this new tour, plus some tracks from his recent release Trackhouse.
The first stop on the Pitbull 2024 Tour will be on August 21 in Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live. The tour will close on October 5 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater.
Pitbull 2024 Tour Dates
August 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
August 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
August 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
August 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
August 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
September 4 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 6 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 7 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
September 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
September 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
September 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
September 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
September 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
September 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
September 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (with Lil Jon)
September 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
October 3 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Lil Jon)
October 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
