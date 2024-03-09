3 Songs Used To Dig At Other Musicians—From John Lennon to Bob Dylan & More

Musicians write songs for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it’s personal catharsis other times it’s for the benefit of the listener. The three musicians below used their craft to berate one person in particular: one of their fellow musicians.

1. “Only A Fool Would Say That” (Steely Dan) – John Lennon

“Imagine” is undoubtedly John Lennon‘s signature tune. His optimistic view of the world has been a source of inspiration for those fighting for peace the world over. Nevertheless, not everyone agrees with the sentiment–or at least disagrees with the notion that it’s truly possible.

Steely Dan‘s “Only A Fool Would Say That” sees the duo taking aim at Lennon’s cry for a peaceful world. I heard it was you / Talkin’ ’bout a world where all is free / It just couldn’t be, and only a fool would say that, the lyrics read.

Given the state of the world in America in the early ’70s, it’s understandable why Walter Becker and Donald Fagen would have reservations about Lennon’s message.

A world become one of salads and sun

Only a fool would say that

A boy with a plan, a natural man

Wearing a white Stetson hat

2. “Sweet Home Alabama” (Lynyrd Skynyrd) – Neil Young

One of the most famous sonic digs is Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Sweet Home Alabama.” Neil Young famously attacked American southerners in “Southern Man.” Given that the band hailed from Florida and spent much time in Alabama, Young’s staunch stance didn’t sit well with them.

The band said its two cents in “Sweet Home Alabama.” On top of listing off all the reasons they love the titular state, they take a verse to have a dig at Young. A Southern man don’t need him around, anyhow, the lyrics read.

Well, I heard Mr. Young sing about her

Well, I heard ol’ Neil put her down

Well, I hope Neil Young will remember

A Southern man don’t need him around, anyhow

3. “Fourth Time Around” (Bob Dylan) – John Lennon

It seems Steely Dan aren’t the only ones who had issues with Lennon. Bob Dylan used his song “Fourth Time Around” to jab at the former Beatle. Though much of the song concerns a romantic attachment of Dylan’s, the final line has been interpreted as a knock to Lennon and the Beatles’ “Norwegian Wood.”

I never asked for your crutch / Now don’t ask for mine, Dylan sings at the end of the song. Many fans have felt that “Norwegian Wood” lied a little too closely to The Bard’s titular style. As such, these lines have been taken to be a warning to Lennon to not borrow too much of his musicality.

And when I was through, I filled up my shoe

And brought it to you

And you, you took me in, you loved me then

You never wasted time

And I, I never took much, I never asked for your crutch

Now don’t ask for mine

