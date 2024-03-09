Sam Williams Prepares for Arena Debut Alongside Country Legend and Father Hank Williams Jr.

Before Sam Williams ever stepped foot on a stage or performed his first country song, the genre seemed to be a pillar in his family. While the name might not sound familiar to some, Sam is the son of legendary country singer Hank Williams Jr. But besides having a country icon as a father, his grandfather was the iconic Hank Williams. With numerous generations of country music in his blood, it seemed only fitting that Sam would eventually follow in the family business. And to make his arena debut even better, it appears he will open for his father.

On Friday, April 5, Sam will join in the family legacy as he takes to the stage at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Although excited about the opportunity to play in an arena, being able to play alongside his father seemed to make the moment historic. Having played with his father in the past, Sam posted a collage of pictures on his Instagram of the two. He captioned the post, writing, “Family Tradition loading… they said, “this is the boy we’ve been telling you about!” Guess who’s opening for the Icon next month?”

While knowing how important the moment is for his career in country music, Sam added, “This one’s personal. A Williams Family affair. First arena opening bill. See you a month from today Birmingham.” Fans loved the pictures and praised Sam for continuing to chase his dreams and keeping the family tradition alive. Gaining over 1,000 likes, many fans asked for the country singer to play a show near them. With many wanting to see the singer perform live, it appears that his time on the stage is just getting started.

Sam Williams Comes From Country Music Royalty

When looking at the legacy left behind by the Williams family, the family has performed country songs dating all the way back to 1937. The original country singer, Hank, recorded an impressive 55 singles that found their way into the Top 10 on the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart. 12 of them even reached No. 1. The country legend eventually found himself inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Many of Hank’s songs were even covered by other icons like Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley.

Looking at Hank Williams Jr., he broke into the industry thanks to covering his father’s songs on The Ed Sullivan Show. Still continuing to perform today, the country singer also landed a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. While having a deep knowledge of country music, Sam hopes to one day add his name to the Hall of Fame as well.

