Ariana Grande’s Top 5 Moments on ‘SNL’

With Saturday Night Live welcoming Josh Brolin back to host tonight’s episode, the actor will also introduce Ariana Grande as the musical guest. Much like Brolin, this isn’t the first time that Grande has graced Studio 8H with her voice. While the singer recently released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine on March 8, she has a long history of acting thanks to her time on Nickelodeon. Although Grande hasn’t performed on SNL in eight years, fans should prepare as her previous appearances on the show had the singer doing more than performing songs. Loving to share a laugh with the cast, here are Grande’s top five moments on SNL.

Videos by American Songwriter

Greg’s New Studio

Back in 2016, Grande appeared on SNL and starred in sketches like New Studio. In the sketch, the singer stands alongside Kenan Thompson and Vanessa Bayer as their friend Greg, played by Taran Killam, gives them a taste of his musical career and new studio. Ending his job to pursue his passion, the group soon learns that Greg has somewhat of a unique voice. Besides having numerous hilarious moments, the cast barely kept it together with fans commenting, “This sketch is hilarious! I love how Vanessa and Taran always seem to have fun when they’re together. Vanessa cracking up is my favorite.”

March Madness Confusion

In another skit showcasing Grande’s acting ability, the singer tried to share her love for basketball with both JoJo, played by Kyle Mooney, and BoBo, portrayed by Beck Bennett. Wanting to invite them to her March Madness party, Grande’s character soon learned that neither BoBo nor JoJo knew what the tournament was. Believing that March Madness revolved around people getting mad, Grande tried her best to educate them but the duo seemed more worried about dress code and if they would be partaking in a purge of sorts.

Ariana Grande’s ‘SNL’ Celebrity Family Fued

Besides sharing her musical talents with fans, Grande is also extremely gifted when it comes to impersonations. In a Celebrity Family Feud skit on SNL, the singer portrayed actress Jennifer Lawrence. While the skit featured numerous impersonations like Quentin Tarantino, Idris Elba, and Tilda Swinton, Grande’s take on Lawrence seemed spot on. Talking about her love for snacks and cheat days, fans couldn’t tell the difference with one writing, “She sounds more Jennifer Lawrence than Jennifer Lawrence.”

[RELATED: Behind the Meaning of Ariana Grande’s Comeback Track “yes, and?”]

Up We Go In Our Fantastic Rocket

Another Grande impersonation came in the hilarious skit where she played Judy Garland on Cinema Channel. Surrounding her 1961 fictional film Up We Go in Our Fantastic Rocket, Garland was given full creative control of the movie and as many might have known, Grande absolutely dazzled during the performance. Even when aliens decided to attack the ship, Grande, as Garland, didn’t waste a moment to sing and share a drink.

Ariana Grande Saves Tidal Music Streaming From Disaster

Keeping with the theme of impersonations, Grande’s top moment on SNL came when Tidal Music Streaming found itself without music after a power outage. Thankfully, Grande was nearby and was forced to cover hit songs by Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Shakira. Again, proving that singing is just one of her many talents, Grande shocked viewers with how spot-on she was with the mannerisms of each performer.

With Grande never afraid to step in when needed, be sure to tune in to SNL tonight, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)