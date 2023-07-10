3 Songs You Didn’t Know Bruce Willis Wrote as a Solo Artist

He played John McClane in Die Hard throughout its 25-year run, a prisoner from the year 2035, who was promised parole if he travels back in time to end a plague in Terry Gilliam’s 1995 thriller 12 Monkeys, and the smooth-talking detective David Addison Jr. on the 1980s TV series Moonlighting. Bruce Willis left behind some iconic roles as an actor in his 40-plus-year career.

Musically, Willis was also a force since his early Moonlighting days, performing The Young Rascals’ 1966 hit “Good Lovin'” with co-star Cybill Shepherd, along with several other tracks for the soundtrack to the show. In 1987, Willis released his debut album, The Return of Bruno, a collection of R&B and soul hits, followed by more originals on his 1989 follow-up If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger.

Willis, born March 19, 1955, continued showing off his musical chops in other films, including a performance of his song “Tenth Avenue Tango” (off If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger) in the 2000 comedy The Whole Nine Yards.

Over the years, the actor also made a number of musical appearances on Saturday Night Live—his harmonica in tow—and was featured on several movie soundtracks, including his thieving duets with Danny Aiello on standards “Side by Side” and “Swinging on a Star” in the 1991 film Hudson Hawk, and taking on Iggy Pop’s “Lust For Life” as Spike in the 2003 animated film Rugrats Go Wild, among others.

Performing with his band the Accelerators from the mid-1990s through the early 2010s—including their later performance at Love Rocks NYC in 2017—Willis also collaborated with Blues Traveler on their 2008 album North Hollywood Shootout with the spoken word piece, “Free Willis (Ruminations from Behind Uncle Bob’s Machine Shop),” and even appeared in the video for the Gorillaz‘s single “Stylo” in 2010.

In 2022, Willis’ family revealed that he was retiring after he was diagnosed with aphasia, which progressed into frontotemporal dementia. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” read a portion of his family’s statement. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

In honor of Willis’ decades-long career, and his uplifting contributions to music, here are three songs he wrote while releasing his own music in the 1980s.

1. “Jackpot (Bruno’s Bop)” (1987)

Written by Bruce Willis and Robert Kraft

Willis’ debut album, The Return of Bruno, peaked at No. 4 in the UK and No. 14 on the Billboard 200. The album featured vocals by Willis, along with guests The Temptations, Booker T., and The Pointer Sisters. His duet with the late June Pointer on the Staple Sisters’ 1971 hit “Respect Yourself” also reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the album, Willis also co-wrote one track, “Jackpot (Bruno’s Bop),” with producer Robert Kraft (Don Henley, Ozzy Osbourne, Roberta Flack), who also collaborated with him on his 1989 follow-up album, If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger.

Playing along with his alter ego, a 1960s blues rock musician Bruno Radolini, Willis also filmed an HBO mockumentary, also titled The Return of Bruno. The “documentary” featured commentary from the Bee Gees, Ringo Starr, and Jon Bon Jovi, who all attested to the “legacy” of Bruno’s work.

Grampa always gave me good advice

A fine lookin’ woman is like a pair of dice

When she flashes her snake eyes

You gotta pay the price

I’m all grown up, the game is goin’ my way

Grampa’s good advice still holds today

Hey, when I get frisky I gotta play



Why not?

I’m hot

Jackpot-tonight!



When you gamble with love, you spin the wheel

Cross your fingers, make your best deal

What you can’t beg or borrow you gotta steal

2. “Here Comes Trouble Again” (1989)

Written by Bruce Willis, Robert Ford, Robert Kraft

Willis’ second album, If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger, featured a collection of covers, including Willie Dixon‘s 1959 song “Crazy Mixed-Up World,” James Brown’s “I’ll Go Crazy,” The Drifters’ 1960 hit “Save the Last Dance for Me,” and Deon Jackson’s “Love Makes the World Go Round,” among others.

For the album, Willis also co-wrote five songs, including “Pep Talk,” ‘Turn it Up (A Little Louder),” “Blues for Mr. D” (see below), “Can’t Leave Her Alone,” and “Here Comes Trouble Again.”

A bluesier rocker, “Here Comes Trouble Again” is about a woman who drinks Tanqueray cocktails, wears short skirts, and may only lead him into trouble.

Sneakin’ thru the front door

Sits down next to me

She ordered up a double

A Tanqueray martini

She slammed it back in one shot

Said martinis make her sneeze

She slid up nice ‘n cozy

And she whispered, daddy please

Now that I got a wife and family

They gonna wonder where I been

With a cocktail and a short skirt

Here comes trouble again

3. “Blues for Mr. D” (1989)

Written by Bruce Willis, Robert Ford, Robert Kraft

Also off If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger, the more soulful blues number “Blues for Mr. D,” follows the story of a lost love, and features Willis’ signature harmonica playing.

“I don’t have any regrets about anything I’ve done,” said Willis in a 1989 interview with MTV. “I’ve certainly learned from some of the things that I’ve done. But I wouldn’t change anything.”

Standin’ around

At a quarter to three

Searchin’ for you

Ain’t where you supposed to be

Now I can’t stop thinking how it used to be

And my heart keeps saying

You’ll come back, but you’re gone

Gone to Mr. D

Gone to Mr. D

Lost in my head

So my feet take me home

Walk down the hall

Never felt so alone

