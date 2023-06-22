Gorillaz Announce That Their Upcoming US Tour Has Been Canceled

This past Wednesday, Ticketmaster sent out an email to all guests who purchased tickets for Gorillaz’s upcoming The Getaway 2023 tour, informing fans that the tour is canceled. The tour was supposed to take place from September 10 to 19, and the band was going to stop in Boston, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles for just four shows. Lil Yachty, Remi Wolf, and Kaytranada were scheduled to perform as the opening acts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ticketmaster’s email reads, “Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been canceled. Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.”

Gorillaz put out a statement of their own by sending out an email as well, writing, “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

RELATED: Gorillaz Book Limited Number of The Getaway Shows

The Gorillaz were going to start the tour with a show on September 10 at BMO stadium in Los Angeles and were going to and the tour with a concert at Fenway Park in Boston. On September 13, the band was going to hit QT Stadium in Austin, Texas, and Credit Union 1 Amphitheater on September 16.

This past April, Gorillaz did two performances in a row at Coachella, teasing the supposed tour. Last year, the virtual band held a world tour, featuring Damon Albarn performing with a 14-piece live band, along with several other musical guests.

Gorillaz’s US tour was to be one of the final acts of promotion for the band’s most recent album, Cracker Island. Cracker Island features guest performances by Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Thundercat, Tame Impala, and Beck.

A mixed review of the album by Pitchfork partly reads “There are bright spots: ‘Silent Running’ and ‘Skinny Ape’ are among the best songs Albarn has written in the last decade, sporting those little-pop-star-lost vocal performances he does better than anyone else. The melody of the verses on “Skinny Ape”, in particular, is an all-timer, delectable and dejected in one gorgeously vulnerable package.”

(Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)