3 Songs You Didn’t Know Dave Matthews Wrote for Other Artists

The 56-year-old South African-born songwriter Dave Matthews is one of the most accomplished musicians to ever pick up an acoustic guitar. He’s earned a Grammy Award, sold tens of millions of albums, become one of the highest-grossing touring artists ever (along with his cohorts in the Dave Matthews Band) and recently released a new LP, Walk Around the Moon.

But Matthews, who made a name for himself in Charlottesville, Virginia, before becoming a global sensation, has also helped a few other artists in their songwriting pursuits. Not only has he written hits like “Crash” and “Too Much” for his dynamic group, but he’s penned a few tunes with artists outside of his namesake band.

Without further ado, here are three songs you likely didn’t know Dave Matthews wrote for other artists.

1. “Lullaby,” Josh Groban

Written by Josh Groban, Dave Matthews, Jochem van der Saag

This elegiac song from the full-throated singer Josh Groban was written by the performer along with Dave Matthews and Jochem van der Saag. The performance also features the South African male choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The song is part of Groban’s 2006 album, Awake, and is paired with the previous song on the LP, “Weeping.”

On the moving, paced offering, Groban sings,

Hush now baby don’t you cry

Rest your wings my butterfly

Peace will come to you in time

And I will sing this lullaby

2. “Love Is the Only Way,” Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Written by Mark Batson, David J. Matthews

This is the ninth song on the gospel-jam-group Robert Randolph & the Family Band’s second studio LP, Colorblind, which was released in 2006. For years around that time, Randolph and his big, blues-rock jam band would tour with the Dave Matthews Band, opening for DMB on its massive shows and playing to thousands. So, it makes sense the two frontmen would collaborate on some music together.

This particular song, “Love Is the Only Way,” which was written by Matthews and Batson, a music producer who had worked with Matthews before, also features Matthews on some backing vocals.

It’s a party y’all come on

Y’all wanna get into it

Keep ya head up

Keep ya eyes wide open

(C’mon brotha brotha brotha)

Brother sister

Go ahead again

Cuz there’s a party comin’

Come on ain’t no need to dress up

Just bring your best lovin

Come on and step up

And keep your mind wide open

3. “Love of My Life,” Carlos Santana

Written by Carlos Santana, Dave Matthews

In 1999, one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Carlos Santana, released a comeback album, Supernatural. After becoming a star in the ’60s and ’70s, Santana’s career dipped a bit in the following years. But he was all the rage in the late ’90s thanks to this album. The LP featured a number of big names, from Rob Thomas on the hit, “Smooth,” to “Love of My Life” with Dave Matthews, who sings on the song, too. On a bonus edition of the LP, Matthews and Santana play together on the DMB song, “Rain Down On Me.”

The track was written by Santana and Matthews together, with music and lyrics, respectively.

Where you are that’s where I want to be

And through your eyes all the things I want to see

And in the night you are my dream

You’re everything to me

You’re the love of my life

And the breath in my prayers

Take my hand lead me there

What I need is you here

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images