Behind the Morbid Dave Matthews Song That Won Him His Only Solo Grammy Award

Ever since he co-founded his self-titled Charlottesville, Virginia-born jam band, Dave Matthews has been something of a household name. While jam bands enjoy their own niche in popular music, Matthews and his Dave Matthews Band have transcended the sub-genre.

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And yet, the lead vocalist isn’t as decorated as you might think. Here below, we wanted to highlight the path Matthews took to winning his sole solo Grammy Award.

“So Much To Say”

Matthews co-founded DMB in 1991. The group was unique from the outset, featuring a teenager on bass and a saxophone for lead solos. Soon, they got even weirder and added a violin. But the five-piece just worked. They all complimented each other on stage and were able to create live shows that left audiences agog.

Word of mouth spread, as did DMB’s live tour schedule. The group became known for their live performances, so much so that their debut LP was actually a live album. Remember Two Things (magic eye cover art and all) was released in 1993.

Then came the band’s debut studio album, Under The Table And Dreaming. That brought DMB great fame, but still no Grammy. In fact, it wasn’t until 1997 that Matthews held his first Grammy trophy. He and his band earned that accolade—Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group—for their track “So Much To Say” from their 1996 sophomore studio release, Crash.

Going Solo

Over the course of their career, Dave Matthews Band has become one of the most successful groups ever. You might not think about it, but DMB is one of the highest-grossing live bands of all time. All time!

Not only that, but the collective boasts seven consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 100, spanning Before These Crowded Streets in 1998 all the way through Come Tomorrow in 2018. That’s success! But despite all this prowess, Matthews decided to go solo in the 2000s.

Indeed, in 2003, Matthews released the solo record, Some Devil, which includes a number of standout tracks, including the romantic “Stay or Leave” and echoing title song. But it was the tune “Gravedigger” that brought Matthews a solo Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

“Gravedigger”

The morbid and ponderous acoustic-driven song sets a mood. It gives the listener the feeling of walking through a local graveyard and seeing all the headstones of the people buried there over the years. As you stroll, you wonder who is in the dirt.

So, Matthews tells you.

Indeed, Matthews said of the song, “It’s sort of just telling those stories and some others as you wander through a graveyard and what you might think if you could walk into the graves and find out what people went through to get there.”

Well that creativity landed him his first solo Grammy.

Morbid, yes. Delightful, also!

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling