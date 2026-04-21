3 Random Dave Matthews Band Songs That Are Better Than Your Fave

Some bands just get a bad rep. It can be unclear why—the songs are good, and the band members are talented. But somehow something gets in the craw of a certain section of people, and they can’t let it go. Strangely, for some, Dave Matthews Band is one of those groups.

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When it comes to DMB, you either love ’em or you hate ’em. But here below, we wanted to offer a trio of DMB tracks that, to us, prove the group is vastly underrated, even today. Indeed, these are three random Dave Matthews Band songs that are better than your fave.

“Let You Down” from ‘Crash’ (1996)

A simple little song, this offering from Dave Matthews Band’s mainstream 1996 hit LP, Crash, is about remorse. Oh, how we all know the feeling. Letting someone down, falling short of a loved one’s expectations—you want to apologize, you want to make it clear you didn’t mean it. That’s what this song is all about. Matthews captures it clearly and with love, accentuated by drummer Carter Beauford’s lilting percussion.

“Minarets” from ‘Remember Two Things’ (1993)

Some DMB fans may not know that the group’s first album was not Crash or Under The Table And Dreaming. It was this live record from 1993, which included the song “Minarets”. Not released on any studio album, this track has appeared on live DMB records and has since become a fan favorite thanks to its deep, dark sense of mystery. Put it on when you want to feel a little chill.

“Spoon” from ‘Before These Crowded Streets’ (1998)

Did you know that Dave Matthews Band and Alanis Morissette collaborated in the late 1990s? Did you know the song “Spoon” was the product of that collaboration? This track is a largely unknown masterpiece of production, vocal performance, and chemistry. Two 1990s artistic heroes come together like Olympic skiers racing down a mountain. It’s the stuff that reminds you it’s not always about the commercial hit singles—no, sometimes the deep cuts are the ones that mean the most.

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