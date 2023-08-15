3 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz is more than an actress, model and the daughter of Lenny Kravitz, she’s also an accomplished singer/songwriter. Born as the only child of Lenny Kravitz and his former wife, The Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet, Kravitz was destined for a future in the arts. She’s channeled her talents into critically acclaimed roles in the HBO series, Big Little Lies, as well as the major film series Divergent and Fantastic Beasts, among others.

In addition to acting, Kravitz has also forged a path in music as a member of the trio Lolawolf, and as a songwriter and featured artist. From Taylor Swift to a protest song by Janelle Monáe, check out three songs you didn’t know featured Zoë Kravitz.

1. “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift

There’s perhaps no bigger claim to fame in music currently than being featured on a song by Swift. Kravitz had the honor of doing exactly what when she was tapped by her longtime friend to be featured on “Lavender Haze,” one of the smash hits off Swift’s mega-successful 2022 album, Midnights. Not only did Kravitz supply background vocals on the track but she is also credited as a co-writer alongside Swift, Jack Antonoff, Sounwave, J. Sweet and Sam Dew. The song charted around the world, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)” by Janelle Monáe

Kravitz is not afraid to use her voice to make a powerful statement, which is what she did when she lent her voice to Janelle Monae’s “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).” Monae released “Hell You Talmbout” as a protest song in 2015 in honor of Black people who were killed by law enforcement and racial violence. The song references such names as Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till, Eric Garner and Sandra Bland.

In 2021, she updated the song with the title “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout),” named after the phrase “Say Her Name,” a social movement that aims to bring to light the Black women who have died at the hands of law enforcement. In September 2021, Monae released a 17-minute-long version of the song that recites the name of more than 60 Black women who’ve died as a result of police brutality. Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Chloe x Halle are among the other choir of voices Kravitz sings alongside as they passionately chant the phrase “say her name” over pounding drums and repeating the names of the fallen women.

3. “Anti-Social Smokers Club” by Rae Sremmurd

Kravitz isn’t just a singer/songwriter, she also knows how to rap. She demonstrated this skill when she collaborated with hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd on their 2018 album, SR3MM. The duo got creative with it, as it acts as a triple album wherein members Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi each released their own solo debut albums within SR3MM.

Kravitz is a co-writer and vocalist on “Anti-Smokers Club,” a track on Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro. The actress sounds confident and fearless as she raps, They done fucked up and let me bring on the street in here/Who the fuck can help me smoke up all this reefer here?/All you smell is Backwoods and Swisher Sweets in here/Keep them bottles poppin’, bitches tryna drink in here. SR3MM hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)