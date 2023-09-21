Selena Gomez on Her Documentary: “Hard for Me to Watch”

In 2022, Selena Gomez brought fans into her circle with the documentary My Mind & Me. The insightful project saw Gomez open up about her battle with Lupus and the toll fame has taken on her mental health.

Gomez appeared at Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music & Health Conference this week and talked about her reservations about making the film as well as her reaction to it now.

“There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea,” Gomez told the conference (via Hollywood Reporter). “I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don’t know what I’m doing letting people into my life.

“And then the moment it was released…I had no choice at that point,” she continued. “And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted.”

She went on to say that she would “never watch it again,” but remains proud of it.

“I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years,” Gomez added. “It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

The documentary tackled mental health as one of its subjects. Gomez has been a big proponent of mental health awareness throughout her career. Elsewhere during the conference, Gomez was asked how she felt about her inspirational platform.

“It can be a little heavy,” Gomez added. “I feel for people, and I think that’s what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo — it’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”

Gomez recently was feted at the VMA awards for her collaboration with Rema. The two artists took home the award for Best Afrobeats Song. The win comes on the heels of “Single Soon,” Gomez’s first solo release in 2023.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic