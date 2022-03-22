Dolly Parton to Star in and Produce Film Adaptation of ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ Produced by Reese Witherspoon

Dolly Parton is returning the big screen in a film adaptation of her recent novel Run, Rose, Run. The movie is based on the book Parton co-wrote with James Patterson and will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company Hello Sunshine.

“Dreams really do come true,” wrote Witherspoon on social media. “I could not be happier to share that [Hello Sunshine] is adapting [‘Run, Rose, Run] by Dolly Parton and James Patterson into a movie. I’m so grateful to Dolly and James for trusting us with their vision to bring this special story to life.”

In a statement Parton said, “I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team.”

Patterson added, “It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book. It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie.”

Run, Rose, Run was released along with an album by Parton of the same name and follows the story of a young artist trying to make it in Nashville while fighting her past demons.

“My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down,” said Witherspoon. “I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Throughout her career, Parton has starred in dozens of films, including her 1980 film debut in 9 to 5, and follow up The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas in 1982, along with Steel Magnolias in 1989, Straight Talk in 1992 and her most recent 2020 Netflix holiday special Christmas on the Square.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage,” said Witherspoon. “Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds, as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being. Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere.”

Photo: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC