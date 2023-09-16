3 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is one of the most buzz-worthy comedians working today. From her Grammy-winning comedy album, Black Mitzvah, to her leading roles in Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss, and many more, Haddish has proven to be a force onstage and onscreen. During the 2023 VMAs, she announced that she is releasing a new album and dropped her single, featuring Lil Jon and Fivio Foreign, “Till the Club Closes,” one day prior. But it’s not the first time she’ll be stepping into music territory. Over the years, Haddish has dabbled in music, ranging from rapping on a song by Jason Mraz to recording songs for TV series. Check out three songs you didn’t know featured Haddish.

1. “You Do You” by Jason Mraz

Haddish teaming up with hit singer-songwriter Jason Mraz made for an unexpected collaboration. In 2020, Mraz released a reggae-inspired album, Look for the Good, that featured Haddish on the fifth track, “You Do You.” Haddish comes in rapping halfway through the song with an important message for women. Wait a minute, let me stand up for my girls / We never gonna quit ’till we truly rule the world / Popular thought says we should rule the world / So we gonna march it till our voices get heard, she raps.

“I’d love to acknowledge you right now for not only your trust and willingness to be on this track, but the amount of energy and excitement you bring to this record,” Mraz praised of her appearance.

2. “Sweet Kisses” from Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Haddish lent her voice to “Sweet Kisses” for the soundtrack to the 2020 Netflix miniseries, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, which starred Octavia Spencer in the titular role and Haddish as her daughter Leila. “Sweet Kisses” is a cover of an Esther Walker song from 1919 that features such romantic lyrics as Last night I dreamed someone kissed me / It was so nice / I thought of paradise.

3. “How Many Sandwiches Can You Name?” from Bob’s Burgers

Haddish tapped into her comedy instincts when recording “How Many Sandwiches Can You Name?” for an episode of the animated series Bob’s Burgers wherein she guest stars voicing the character of Patricia. The comedian was one of the many members of the all-star cast on the soundtrack The Bob’s Burgers Music Album Vol. 2, which compiles nearly every song from seasons seven through nine. The album also featured performances by Adam Driver, Todrick Hall, and Max Greenfield.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV