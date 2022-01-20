Jason Mraz to Release Collection of Love Songs—’Lalalalovesongs,’ Shares Story Behind Megahit “I’m Yours”

Jason Mraz is getting in touch with his sensitive side. Lalalalovesongs, out Feb. 11, is a collection of Mraz’s biggest hits, which just happen to be about love.

Opening Lalalalovesongs is Mraz’s 2008 hit “I’m Yours.” The RIAA Diamond certified hit was also christened the most streamed song by a solo artist between 2000 and 2009 on Spotify with nearly 1.3 billion streams. “I’m Yours” also set a Billboard chart record as the first-ever song to top the Triple-A, Adult Top 40, Mainstream Top 40, and Adult Contemporary Charts.

Throughout his 20-year career since his 2002 debut Waiting for My Rocket to Come, Mraz has earned platinum and multi-platinum certifications and has performed on all seven continents, including an intimate acoustic set on an iceberg in Antarctica.

Available in a limited edition, neon-pink vinyl version, Lalalalovesongs is rounded out by the six-time RIAA Platinum “I Won’t Give Up,” RIAA Platinum “Have It All,” and his Grammy-winning duet with Colbie Caillat, “Lucky,” in addition to a previously unreleased fan favorite and unnamed bonus track.

To celebrate the release, Mraz released a “Remembrance” video of “I’m Yours,” sharing the story behind the hit song and an intimate performance

.”We wrote during the Mr. A-Z recordings, which was the Summer of 2004,” Mraz shares in the video. “It was written so quickly and so joyfully that I thought it was something I might save for a children’s record one day. I equated it to a nursery rhyme. I don’t know why that is, I think because it was written in such primary colors. It wasn’t originally written as a love song, it was written more out of this joy of singing, close my eyes and singing to the great unknown and to that higher power saying, ‘make me an instrument, I’m yours.'”

Watch the video of Mraz sharing the story behind “I’m Yours” below.

Currently writing new music for release later this year, a follow-up to his 2020 release Look For The Good, Mraz is dedicated to the Jason Mraz Foundation, which supports the advancement of equality and programs centered around arts education.

For now, Mraz is offering Lalalalovesongs for some love and light in darker days.

“I feel so LaLaLaLucky to share these songs again on this new album,” said Mraz in a statement. “Love has been an almost constant theme in my writing, and this record really shines on that, further amplifying the message.”

LALALALOVESONGS Track List:

I’m Yours Lucky – Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat I Won’t Give Up You and I Both The Woman I Love Let’s See What The Night Can Do Have It All Love Someone Sleeping to Dream I’m Coming Over A Beautiful Mess Bonus Track (digital only)

Photos: Justin Bettman