The Rolling Stones Filming Documentary with Production Team Behind ‘The Kardashians’

The Rolling Stones are reportedly filming a new documentary around their forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, out October 20. In partnership with Fulwell 73, the production company behind The Kardashians, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are chronicling the making of Hackney Diamonds on film.

“Stones fans are in for a treat as they’re not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too,” said a production source close to the project to The Sun. “The band [has] been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They’re the team behind The Kardashians‘ big deal with Hulu. The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks, which appear on Hackney Diamonds. It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith, and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them.”

The documentary will also feature a tribute to the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts who died in 2021, according to the report. Prior to his death, Watts recorded two tracks for Hackney Diamonds with the band in 2019—“Live By The Sword” and “Mess It Up.” The 12-track Hackney Diamonds is the Stones’ first new album of material in 18 years since the release of A Bigger Band, and their first album without Watts.

“Ever since Charlie’s gone, he’s been missed,” said Richards, during the band’s recent press reveal of the album and interview with Jimmy Fallon at the Hackney Empire Theater in Hackney, England on Wednesday (September 6). “He’s number four. Of course, he’s missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie, we have Steve Jordan, who was Charlie’s recommendation. If anything should happen to him, Steve Jordan is your man.”

Richards added, “Watts chose Jordan way, way back. He’s [Jordan] been a friend of ours. I’ve worked with Steve, so it was a kind of natural progression. It would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”

The Rolling Stones recently confirmed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Lady Gaga, and original Stones bassist Bill Wyman, will also appear on the album.

Footage from the band’s recent press will also be included in the film, according to the report. During the press conference, the band also revealed the lead single off the album, “Angry,” along with its video, starring Sydney Sweeney (White Lotus, Euphoria).

Drenched in classic Stones riffs, the track covers relationship regrets and anger—I hear a melody ringing in my brain / You can keep the memories / Don’t have to be ashamed, sings Jagger before pleading Don’t get angry with me—and was written while the band was working on portions of the album in Jamaica.

“Keith and I thought the theme of the album should be every track should be angry, anger and disgust,” joked Jagger about the track. “That’s the concept.”

