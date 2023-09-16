The Ultimate What-If: Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston Duet in AI-Generated Fantasy Track

Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston: They’re two of the greatest singers of all time. And they both led tragic lives, often under the influence of drugs, that ended sadly too short. Still, they remain in our hearts (and playlists).

Videos by American Songwriter

While they’re a pair of the brightest comets with two of the biggest and powerful voices, they never got the chance to collaborate together. However, thanks to the magic of our old friends at ChatGPT, we were able to see what a possible track with the two stars might look like. Yes, it’s fictitious. Yes, it’s artificial intelligence. Yes, it’s bots. But, hey, in the absence of greatness, sometimes you have to use your (digital) imagination.

[RELATED: We Asked AI to Write a Duet in the Styles of Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. – Check Out the Results]

So, without further ado, let’s dive into what the A.I. created.

“Where We Belong”

(Verse 1 – Amy Winehouse Style)

I’m sittin’ here in this smoky room,

With a glass of red and thoughts of you,

Your memory’s like a haunting tune,

In the midnight haze, I chase the moon.

(Chorus – Whitney Houston Style)

And I will always love you, darling,

Through the tears and the pain, we keep on fighting,

No matter where life takes us, my heart is true,

I’ll sing this love song, forever, just for you.

(Verse 2 – Amy Winehouse Style)

The city lights, they flicker and fade,

But your love’s a fire that’ll never wane,

In this jazz club, I’m singin’ the blues,

Lost in the rhythm, lost in you.

(Chorus – Whitney Houston Style)

And I will always love you, darling,

Through the tears and the pain, we keep on fighting,

No matter where life takes us, my heart is true,

I’ll sing this love song, forever, just for you.

(Bridge – Amy Winehouse Style)

Oh, the mistakes we’ve made,

But through it all, our love won’t fade,

Like a vinyl record, it plays on and on,

In the groove of our hearts, where we belong.

(Verse 3 – Whitney Houston Style)

I look in the mirror, see your face,

In every corner of this empty space,

But I know you’re with me, deep inside,

In every note I sing, our love won’t hide.

(Chorus – Both Styles)

And I will always love you, darling,

Through the tears and the pain, we keep on fighting,

No matter where life takes us, my heart is true,

I’ll sing this love song, forever, just for you.

(Outro – Amy Winehouse Style)

In this smoky room, I’ll find my way,

Through the darkness, I’ll see the day,

With your memory, like a guiding star,

No matter where you are, you’re never too far.

(Outro – Whitney Houston Style)

And I will always love you, forevermore,

In this song, our love will soar,

In the styles of Whitney and Amy, we unite,

A love that’s endless, burning bright.

Final Thoughts

If you could bottle the power and skill in either of these artist’s voices, you could power a few cities for a few years. Just one note could cause an explosion. And, of course, it’s impossible to capture that prowess on the page, AI-generated or not. But just to get the opportunity to imagine it, just to wade into those waters with even a toe, that’s a lovely thing. On and this verse from Amy is fire:

The city lights, they flicker and fade,

But your love’s a fire that’ll never wane,

In this jazz club, I’m singin’ the blues,

Lost in the rhythm, lost in you.

Photo by Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images