Madonna Reschedules Celebration Tour Dates After Hospitalization

Madonna is ready to get back on the road after a recent bacterial infection forced the pop icon to postpone dozens of tour dates. The U.S. leg of her extensive Celebration Tour will now kick off in December with a three-night run in Brooklyn, New York.
The unexpected shift in Madonna’s touring schedule caused a few venue changes and full cancelations due to “scheduling conflicts.” According to LiveNation, the previously announced concerts in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix will not be rescheduled. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.
“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” a press release states.
In June, the 64-year-old innovator put her touring plans on hold after being hospitalized with what her manager called “a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”
Madonna has been keeping fans updated on her road to recovery through messages shared on her social media pages.
“I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she explained in a July 10 post to Instagram. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.
“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she added.
You can view a complete list of Madonna’s rescheduled Celebration Tour dates below. Fans can find additional information about the concerts and ticketing options via her official website or Stubhub.
Madonna’s 2023/2024 Celebration Tour Dates:
October 14 – London, England @ The O2
October 15 – London, England @ The O2
October 17 – London, England @ The O2
October 18 – London, England @ The O2
October 21 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
October 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
October 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
October 28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2
November 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
November 2 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
November 6 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
November 7 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
November 12 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
November 13 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
November 15 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
November 16 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
November 19 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
November 20 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
November 23 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
November 25 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
November 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
December 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
December 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
December 5 – London, England @ The O2
December 6 – London, England @ The O2
December 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
December 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
December 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
December 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
December 19 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
January 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
January 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
January 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
January 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
January 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
January 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
February 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
February 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
February 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
February 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
February 13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
February 17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
February 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
February 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
February 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
February 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
March 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
March 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
March 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
March 5 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
March 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
March 9 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
March 11 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
March 13 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
March 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
March 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 6 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
April 7 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
April 14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
April 21 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
April 23 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
April 24 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
