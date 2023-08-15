Madonna Reschedules Celebration Tour Dates After Hospitalization

Madonna is ready to get back on the road after a recent bacterial infection forced the pop icon to postpone dozens of tour dates. The U.S. leg of her extensive Celebration Tour will now kick off in December with a three-night run in Brooklyn, New York.

Videos by American Songwriter

The unexpected shift in Madonna’s touring schedule caused a few venue changes and full cancelations due to “scheduling conflicts.” According to LiveNation, the previously announced concerts in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix will not be rescheduled. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” a press release states.

In June, the 64-year-old innovator put her touring plans on hold after being hospitalized with what her manager called “a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”

[RELATED: Beyonce Praises Madonna During Renaissance World Tour: “We Love You”]

Madonna has been keeping fans updated on her road to recovery through messages shared on her social media pages.

“I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she explained in a July 10 post to Instagram. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she added.

You can view a complete list of Madonna’s rescheduled Celebration Tour dates below. Fans can find additional information about the concerts and ticketing options via her official website or Stubhub.

See if she’s coming to a city near you -> check here.

October 14 – London, England @ The O2

October 15 – London, England @ The O2

October 17 – London, England @ The O2

October 18 – London, England @ The O2

October 21 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

October 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

October 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

October 28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2

November 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

November 2 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

November 6 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

November 7 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

November 12 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

November 13 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

November 15 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

November 16 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

November 19 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

November 20 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

November 23 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

November 25 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

November 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

December 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

December 5 – London, England @ The O2

December 6 – London, England @ The O2

December 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

December 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

December 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

December 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

December 19 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

January 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

January 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

January 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

January 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

January 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

January 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

January 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

January 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

January 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

January 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

January 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

February 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

February 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

February 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

February 17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

February 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

February 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

February 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

February 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

March 5 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

March 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

March 9 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

March 11 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

March 13 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

March 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 6 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

April 7 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

April 14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

April 21 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

April 23 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

April 24 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)