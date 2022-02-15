Zoë Kravitz Working on Debut Album with Jack Antonoff

Zoë Kravitz has teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff to write and record her first solo album at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

In a recent interview, Kravitz shared that the album centers around love and loss and other reflections and was a big challenge. “It feels vulnerable,” said Kravitz, “and it’s a little scary, but making music makes me happy.”

Working with Bleachers singer and songwriter Antonoff—whose credits already include Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde—on an album on and off for years, Kravitz recently said that the songs were written over a longer period of time.

“I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between,” said Kravitz in a 2021 interview. “It’s personal. It’s about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too.”

Previously working with the electro-pop duo Lolawolf along with Jimmy Giannopoulos, who released two albums—Calm Down in 2014 and Tenderness in 2020, featuring artists like A$AP Rocky and Miley Cyrus—Kravitz, who also has a song credit on the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, which she starred in alongside Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley, made another departure on her solo album.

“It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning, and that end,” added Kravitz. “It’s so complex, that space when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

Kravitz is set to appear in The Batman with Robert Pattinson, out March 4.

Photo: Jack Antonoff (Carlotta Kohl); Zoe Kravitz (Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch)