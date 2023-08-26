3 Songs You Didn’t Know Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Wrote for Other Artists

The 37-year-old Seattle-born songwriter and performer Robin Pecknold rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to his harmony-driven group Fleet Foxes. Sounding like the Northern Lights personified, the group has garnered two Grammy nominations and millions of song streams.

But fans of Pecknold and the Foxes might not know that the lilting artist has worked with other big names in the past, even helping to pen songs for them. Here below are three such offerings, three tracks Pecknold helped write for other musicians.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the songs.

1. “Better Angels,” Marcus Mumford

Written by Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, Robin Pecknold, Tobias Jesso Jr.

“Better Angels” is featured on Mumford’s recent self-titled solo LP, which he released in 2022. The record from the Mumford & Sons co-founder includes a number of big-name collaborators, including Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, and Robin Pecknold, who helped write “Better Angels.” On the guitar-driven, percussive track, Mumford sings about being young and not doing everything you’re supposed to.

Dawn hits, the sunrise on my breath

The fog lifts, from pretendin’ to forget

All the nights we left those Berwick Street hotels

To the corners where we wished each other well

It’s alright, I’m not tryna get ’em out of my head

It’s alright if you don’t care, then I don’t care

Is this where we begin again?

2. “Love / Hate Letter to Alcohol,” Post Malone

Written by Robin Pecknold, Louis Bell, Post Malone

“Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” which also features Pecknold officially, comes from Post Malone’s 2022 album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The record also includes many high-profile guest features, including those from the Weeknd to Doja Cat and more. This song in particular, as the title may suggest, highlights Malone’s struggle with alcohol. In the past, Malone, who brought Pecknold onstage during SNL, has praised the singer as “the most beautiful fucking vocalist.” The two have also previously worked with Kanye West.

I woke up on the ground

I guess I should’ve kept that shit to myself

Turns out I’m pretty good at runnin’ my mouth

But not good enough (not good enough)

You know when I go in, it’s lights out

I couldn’t hear a thing ’cause the song was too loud

Last night I had thirty-two teeth in my mouth

Some went away

Why’d you have to go and fuckin’ ruin my day?

You’re the reason why I got my ass kicked

But you’re the only way to drown my sadness

This is my love-hate letter out to alcohol

You’re the reason why I got my ass kicked

3. “Phoenix,” Big Red Machine

Written by Aaron Dessner, Nico Lang, Robin Pecknold, Vernon Mitchell

“Phoenix” comes from Big Red Machine’s 2021 album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The album features guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten, Pecknold, and more. Indeed, the Fleet Foxes singer appears on the album’s song, “Phoenix,” which was one of the last songs written for the LP. Nico Lang and Pecknold wrote the verses and pre-chorus after getting the music from the Big Red Machine bandmates.

Out in the loading bay light

Watching the fog recede

Divided the flame you slowly gave to me

Sign of relief in my mind

But I only caught you the one time

Later, I’d watch you and wonder what it was like

How do you bear the full weight?

How does the long way feel?

Kneading your hand too tight against the wheel?

How do you stay in that tower?

How do you reckon your own power?

How does the wheel not turn hour on hour on hour?

Photo: Shervin Lainez / Grandstand Media