Fleet Foxes Release New Video for “Featherweight”

Wednesday(September 22), the vocally beautiful and lilting band, Fleet Foxes, released a new stop-motion video for their song, “Featherweight,” which was directed by Sean Pecknold, the longtime video director of the band, and brother to the group’s founder, Robin Pecknold.

Watch the video, which is the 10th directed by Sean, below.

The elaborate new music video, which comes one year after the Seattle-born band’s release of its latest LP, Shore (2020), is dark, tragic, and lovely. To create it, Sean collaborated with several artists, including animator Eileen Kholheep, a veteran of the television show, Robot Chicken.

“Eileen has an incredible attention to detail and ended up bringing the characters to life in a way I could never have done by myself,” said Sean in a press release.

Of his working relationship with his brother, Sean explained, “Robin and I grew up together, watching a lot of the same movies and animations. So, I think we are able to collaborate in a way that is very trusting and intuitive. We are connected on a similar wavelength.”

See a previously released video from Sean and Fleet Foxes for the song, “The Shrine / An Argument,” here: