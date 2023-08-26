Phil Collins has enjoyed a remarkable career, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music. Born in 1951, Collins gained fame as the drummer and lead vocalist of the progressive rock band Genesis before embarking on an equally successful solo career.

Throughout his career, Collins has received a multitude of accolades, including Grammy Awards and an Academy Award. Beyond his musical talent, Collins is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts and contributions to popular culture.

With chart-topping hits like “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” and “Another Day in Paradise,” Collins created an enduring legacy that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. But what did the 72-year-old musician have to say about life, music and friends? Here are the 15 best quotes from Phil Collins.

1. “I think that music is something that can, and should, be constantly moving. It doesn’t matter what you do, you should never be in a situation where you find it comfortable.

2. “I’m not trying to prove anything. Not trying to be better than somebody else. Just trying to be the best I can.”

3. “Music is an incredible outlet for expressing yourself, and it always has been.”

4. “Music is always changing and the changes are unpredictable.”

5. “I always had a fantasy about music. I wanted to be a musician or a painter.”

6. “The more I see, the less I know for sure.”

7. “I’ve always said that you can’t make old friends. You either have them or you don’t.”

8. “Music has a healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours.”

9. I’ve always thought that music is a bit like cooking. Writing a song is like cooking a meal.”

10. I’m not a politician, and I don’t want to be a politician. I don’t want to be anything other than what I am.”

11. “If you don’t stick to your values when they’re being tested, they’re not values: they’re hobbies.”

12. “In life, you always have to do what you don’t want to do in order to get to where you want to be.”

13. “There’s always a story. It’s all stories, really. The sun coming up every day is a story.

14. “I’ve learned that you can’t predict [life] and you can’t prepare for it. The only thing you can do is just be ready for anything.”

15. “Life is too short to hold grudges, plan vengeance, and be angry for too long.”

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images