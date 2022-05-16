Post Malone Taps Fleet Foxes for ‘SNL’ Performance, Selena Gomez Hosts

Post Malone performed two songs from his upcoming album, twelve carat toothache, on Saturday (May 14) during his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Malone also brought with him some guest stars, including Roddy Ricch for his performance of “Cooped Up” and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes for the debut of “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol.”

Malone and Pecknold have been linked several times throughout the years. In 2015, Malone tweeted, “If you don’t like Fleet Foxes, then fuck you.” And in another, he wrote, “Fleet Foxes is the only group that I love every single song of.”

When American Songwriter talked with Pecknold earlier this year, he joked, “I would sell out [my brother] Sean for Post Malone at any moment. Just kidding.” The two were also linked in the studio not long ago.

In addition, during the SNL episode, which was hosted by pop star turned actor Selena Gomez, Malone appeared in a babysitting sketch as well as in a pre-taped sketch, both of which you can see below.

twelve carat toothache is out June 3. The album also features appearances by The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and The Kid LAROI.

Next month, Pecknold and Fleet Foxes, who performed on SNL in 2009, will head out on a big tour in support of their latest LP, Shore. Check out tickets HERE.

Next week, SNL wraps up its 47th season with its final episode, hosted by Natasha Lyonne and featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast.

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves