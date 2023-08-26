Aqua Plot 2023 Barbie World Tour

If you’ve been itching for a nostalgic trip to the bubblegum pop explosion of the 1990s, you’re in luck. Aqua, the charismatic dance-pop group behind the global hit “Barbie Girl,” is hitting the road this fall.

Videos by American Songwriter

Their 2023 Barbie World Tour will kick off November 12 in Seattle and continue to U.S. cities through the year’s end. Fans in attendance can expect “a kaleidoscopic explosion of ’90s wonder, where glitter, pink, and pulsating beats reign supreme,” according to a press release.

The record-breaking success of the Greta Gerwig-produced film Barbie, released in July, has sparked new interest in the chart-topping group’s playful trademark single. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice joined forces for a track featured on the film’s official soundtrack, which samples the iconic chorus from Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” The massive success of their collaboration led to Aqua’s unexpected resurgence onto pop radio, resulting in “Barbie Girl” earning a Triple Platinum certification in the U.S. in July.

[RELATED: Aqua on the 25th Anniversary of Hit “Barbie Girl,” Reissue Debut Album, Aquarium]

“We’ve been working for this for 27 years! Performing two sold-out shows in NYC and L.A. this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nationwide tour is absolutely insane,” the Europop act says in a statement. “We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face.”

A complete list of Barbie World Tour dates can be seen below. Additional information on ticketing options for each date can be found on Aqua’s official website.

November 12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 16 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

November 19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

November 24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

November 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

November 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

December 4 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

December 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

December 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

December 10 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

December 12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

December 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

December 15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

December 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

December 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

December 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

(Photo by Gudmund Thai, Courtesy of Live Nation)