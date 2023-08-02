3 Songs You Didn’t Know Jonas Brothers Wrote for Other Artists

In nearly 20 years, Jonas Brothers transformed from Disney boy band stars to tradesmen of pop. Writing, producing and steering their musical direction through six albums, brothers Joe, Nick, and Kevin evolved as performers and into crafting their own earworm hooks that have continued coasting through the charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Straight out of New Jersey, the brothers earned early fame starring on the Disney Channel, including their own series, Jonas, and released their debut It’s About Time in 2006. The Jonas released three more albums through Lines, Vines and Trying Times in 2009, before taking a hiatus in 2013.

In between the brothers pursuing solo projects, including Joe’s dance group DNCE, and Nick taking on the coaching role on The Voice in 2015, all three Jonas Brothers members eventually reunited in 2019 with more swagger — and with a No. 1 album Happiness Begins and single “Sucker,” followed by The Album in 2023.

In celebration of their brotherly bond and musical contributions, here’s a look at three songs the Jonas Brothers wrote outside their own catalog for other artists.

1. “Don’t Forget,” Demi Lovato (2008)

Written Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato

Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato’s collaborators go back to their early Disney days. In 2006, Lovato and the Jonas Brothers starred in the Disney television film Camp Rock and performed on the soundtrack. Joe Jonas’ and Lovato’s duet, “This Is Me,” marked her debut single and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lovato later appeared on the Jonas Brothers’ Burnin’ Up Tour. In 2008 Nick, Joe, and Kevin worked with John Fields to produce Lovato’s debut album Don’t Forget.

Along with production duties, the brothers also co-wrote a majority of the 11 tracks with Lovato, including singles “La La Land,” “Get Back” and the title track, covering an unrequited love. The song marked a more mature sound for the Disney star. The album went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

[RELATED: Top 10 Demi Lovato Songs]

Both continued to tour and collaborate in the years that followed with Lovato appearing on “Avalanche,” off Nick Jonas’ 2014 self-titled solo album.

Did you forget

That I was even alive

Did you forget

Everything we ever had

Did you forget

Did you forget

‘Bout me

Did you regret

Ever standing by my side

Did you forget

What we were feeling inside

Now I’m left to forget

About us

2. “Dreams,” John Legend (2013)

Written by Joe Jonas, Kanye West, John Legend, Hey DJ, Jessyca Wilson

For John Legend‘s fourth album, Love in the Future, which birthed his No. 1 hit “All of Me,” Joe Jonas helped him write another sentimental ballad, “Dreams.” A song of longing, “Dreams” sees the narrator going about each day and dreaming of reconnecting with a love.

“The intent of the session was to write songs for Joe’s first solo album, but I asked Joe if I could use the song myself,” said Legend on writing the single. “Sometimes that’ll happen. I’ll write a song intended for someone else, but then I’ll ask to have it back. That happened with ‘Ordinary People,’ too.”

[RELATED: 8 Songs You Didn’t Know John Legend Wrote for Other Artists]

Baby, it seems the time is never right

You’re goin’ left and I’m goin’ right

Its crazy

But I’m still waiting



If I play my cards right

My lucks gonna strike

Until then there’s a night

All I wanna do



Is dream, dream, dream, dream

Dream, dream, dream, dream

Like lovers do

And it might come true

3. “Lonely,” Diplo, featuring the Jonas Brothers (2019)

Written by Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Diplo, Junior Blender, King Henry, Ryan Tedder

The second single off Diplo’s country-western twisted Thomas Wesley Presents, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, “Lonely” is a lament on loneliness. Co-written with Jonas Brothers, the song took a new form in the music video, which was Diplo’s apology to Joe for live streaming his wedding to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in 2019.

Though they smoothed things over, in the video, the brothers ignore Diplo’s numerous calls and texts after “ruining” Joe’s wedding.

“Yeah, he did ruin it,” joked Joe Jonas. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram [Instagram] more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live streamed with dog-face filters.”

[RELATED: Diplo Returns to Country ‘Persona’ with Second Thomas Wesley Chapter]

Wanna ride with you ’til the wheels fall off

‘Til we’re running out of road

Wanna dance with you ’til the music stops

‘Til we got no place to go

Everybody needs a place to hide

This don’t have to be a bumpy ride

I think we should be alone tonight

‘Cause we don’t have to be lonely

Everybody needs some company

Let’s talk about it over one more drink

I think you should be alone with me

‘Cause we don’t have to be lonely

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images