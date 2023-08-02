Offset Reacts to Migos’ Spot on Billboard’s Rap Group Ranking

In late June, in order to celebrate hip-hop’s 50-year anniversary, Billboard released a list of their top 50 rap groups of all time. Coming in at No. 11 was Atlanta group Migos, comprised of Quavo, Offset, and the late Takeoff, who revolutionized the trap genre in the mid-to-late 2010s.

Videos by American Songwriter

While visiting the Way Up With Angela Yee radio show this week, Offset was asked about his reaction to Migos’ placement on the list, which came just after legendary acts like the Roots at No. 10, Salt-N-Pepa at No. 8, and Wu-Tang Clan at No. 2. And, while appreciative of Billboard‘s recognition, Offset felt his now-disbanded posse should have gotten more love.

[RELATED: 5 Pioneering Hip-Hop Albums That Revolutionized Rap Music]

“No. 11 is great, it’s powerful,” he told Yee. “I feel like it should’ve been a little higher. It’s depending on how people look at it though. If you’re talking about culturally changing the sound of music, we went past hip-hop and went to country and all the different genres were making the same sounds we were making, the cadence of how we were rapping. I just feel like we could have gotten top 5.”

Sitting atop the list, though, was OutKast, the two-man hit machine from Migos’ hometown. While not agreeing entirely with Migos’ ranking, Offset did feel OutKast deserved the No. 1 spot.

“I’d seen a lot of people talking about OutKast. I agree with OutKast being No. 1,” he added. “I respect OutKast because, you know, during that time, the down south music wasn’t accepted at all. Wasn’t nobody winning awards, there wasn’t anything to break that barrier. And they’re still relevant right now. And they’ve got diamond albums. The numbers are matching the skill.”

Earlier this year, following the 2022 death of Takeoff, Quavo insisted that Migos would not be reuniting any time soon. Instead, both he and Offset have been hard at work on their upcoming studio albums. Releasing respective promotional singles this summer in “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future and “Jealousy” with Cardi B, Quavo and Offset will both be delivering their sophomore solo efforts later this year, as Quavo’s Rocket Power is slated for August 18.

Watch Offset’s full interview with Angela Yee below.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images