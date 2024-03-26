Rockabilly Legends Stray Cats Announce US Tour in 2024

Strays Cats reunited back in 2018, but they haven’t done much touring in the years since getting back together. Luckily, that’s about the change. The rockabilly legends themselves are kicking off a summer tour across the United States with their OG lineup of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom. Midnight Cowgirls will open for the band on each tour date.

The Stray Cats 2024 Tour will launch on July 27 in Woodinville, Washington at Chateau Ste. Michele Winery. The tour will end on August 17 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. It’s worth noting that some of the tour dates are 21+ only.

🎸STRAY CATS ARE HITTING THE ROAD FOR A SUMMER 2024 TOUR 🎸 Fan club presale kicks off this Wednesday, March 27th at 10am local. Sign up for the newsletter at https://t.co/Mhmj8yb4qE (link in bio) to get early access. General on sale is this Friday, March 29th at 10am local pic.twitter.com/rDzT05W9j1 — Stray Cats (@thestraycats) March 26, 2024

There will be a few presale events for this tour, including an artist presale, Official Platinum presale, and Spotify presale. All presale events will begin on March 27 via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 20 at 10:00 am local. If there aren’t any tickets left after the presale event, check out Stubhub. This third-party ticketing platform might just save some seats available. It’s worth checking out!

Don’t miss your chance to see Stray Cats live, get your tickets ASAP!

July 27 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michele Winery

July 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 30 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

August 1 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre

August 2 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre

August 3 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

August 6 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

August 8 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center for the Arts

August 9 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

August 10 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

August 12 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 13 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 15 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

August 17 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

