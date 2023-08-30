3 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Moon Wrote for The Who

The London-born drummer Keith Moon might as well have had eight arms, he worked the kit with such speed and precision that some mistook him for an octopus on the instrument. Moon, who has a new documentary coming soon, died at 32 years old.

But even during his short life, Moon was able to become a rock legend. He also penned a few songs for his iconic British-born rock band, The Who. A group known for its time as part of the British Invasion, The Who has come to personify classic rock. But, it’s thanks to Moon in large part that they were so successful.

Even the biggest fan of the band, though, may not know the impact Moon had. Indeed, these are three songs that Moon wrote for The Who.

1. “Girl’s Eyes”

Written by Keith Moon

This song, written by Moon, includes vocals from him and the band’s bassist, John Entwistle. “Girl’s Eyes” was recorded in the ’60s during the session for the 1967 album, The Who Sell Out, but released on a bonus album in 1995 along with about a dozen more tracks. The Who Sell Out is a concept album that includes fictional commercials and PSAs, as the second song on the record is called “Heinz Baked Beans.” On “Girl’s Eyes,” Moon sings,

Girl’s eyes, butterflies, how she cries, can’t get through to you,

She knows all the charts, breaks her heart, thinks a lot of you,

Each time you play a melody, it means the earth to this little girl,

Can you be cruel and break her heart, tear her small world apart.

She’s there, eyes aglow, very front row, don’t throw sticks at her,

Please don’t look her way, see her way, don’t care anyway.

2. “I Need You”

Written by Keith Moon

Released on the 1966 album, A Quick One, which was The Who’s second studio LP release, the album includes songwriting input from all of the band members, each penning at least one song. This was the second song that Moon wrote for the record. The other is “Cobwebs and Strange.” On this eerie, almost psychedelic song, Moon sings in harmony with his bandmates,

Knowing

Is what people tell you

That you’re thinking wrong

Embrace you,

But they really mean ‘So long’

You talk to them

They laugh aloud

Yet they run to you

In any crowd

3. “Tommy’s Holiday Camp”

Written by Keith Moon

This song, as the name would suggest, comes from The Who’s most iconic album, the concept record, Tommy, which is all about a “deaf, dumb and blind” pinball wizard. The LP, which is one of the greatest 20th-century rock records, includes “Tommy’s Holiday Camp,” written by Moon. According to the 1983 book by Dave Marsh, Before I Get Old: The Story of The Who, Moon suggested the idea for the song (about what kind of religious movement the titular main character could lead), and garnered writing credit. Even tho Pete Townshend wrote the music and sang lead.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images