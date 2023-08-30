Billie Eilish Brings Out Boygenius and Labrinth During London Show

During a limited-capacity show at the Electric Ballroom in London, Billie Eilish surprised fans by bringing supergroup Boygenius, as well as British musician Labrinth, out on stage. The gig, which occurred on August 29, took place at a venue which only 1,500 guests.

When Eilish brought out Boygenius — the indie-rock trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — the singer performed her 2019 song “When the Party’s Over” with the group. Video footage of the musicians performing nearly a cappella, each standing at their own mic stand, has been shared on YouTube and across social media by lucky fans who were there.

When Eilish brought Labrinth out, the two performed their collaboration “Never Felt So Alone.” They also linked up to perform it live on stage at Coachella earlier this year. Labrinth is known for creating the soundtrack for HBO’s hit series Euphoria. Footage online of the performance shows Labrinth in a black trench coat singing with Eilish as they are gently lit by blue lights.

Eilish recently discussed being a fan of Lana Del Rey while a guest on the BBC Sounds podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service. “Born to Die by my girl Lana,” Eilish said when asked about her favorite albums. “I feel that that album changed music and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible.” Perhaps Eilish could collaborate with Lana next?

In the same interview, Eilish discussed other albums that inspired her music. “I would say Because the Internet by Childish Gambino was another one that really, really changed how I viewed music and albums specifically.” Eilish said. “Justin Bieber’s Believe, baby. That’s my shit. Also Journals. Those are some great albums front to back, very, very good. Got to be honest, Wiped Out by The Neighbourhood.”

While a guest on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily show, Labrinth discussed working with Eilish on “Never Felt So Alone.” “I’ve been a fan of Billie for a long time. I think she’s an amazing artist,” Labrinth said. “I remember Noah [Cyrus] was doing some of the same shows Billie was in that time, and everybody kept on coming back talking about this Billie Eilish girl.

“Once I started piecing the song together, I was just like, “Do you know what? I think this is the moment where I think Billie would be a sick addition.’ When we spoke, she was like, ‘Lab, I’ve been listening to your music for years,’” Labrinth said. “I was like, ‘What?’ It was like, ‘Billie? What? You?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, been a fan.’ She was like, ‘I love this song as well, so I would love to do it with you.’”

Another angle of boygenius performing When The Party’s Over with Billie Eilish at her show tonight!! pic.twitter.com/v3vO7CLSd3 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 29, 2023

