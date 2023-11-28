Lukas Nelson & POTR Announce 2024 Headline Tour

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have announced that they’ll be headlining a 2024 tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album, Sticks And Stones. The tour kicks off in December and continues all the way through May and will be making stops all across the continental US, with plenty of West Coast dates as well as a trip to Nelson’s native Maui, Hawaii.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nelson & POTR’s latest release has been tearing up the Americana and Alt-Country charts, helped along by his collaboration with CMA-dominating breakout star Lainey Wilson, “More Than Friends,” which hit #1 on the Alt-Country chart.

But make no mistake – despite his claim to country music royalty, Nelson’s talent speaks for itself. POTR’s genre-defying Americana stew is as fresh and inspired as his father’s music was fifty years ago.

Presale tickets to Lukas Nelson & POTR’s headlining 2024 tour will be available through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, November 28 at 10:00 AM local time. If you want to catch Lukas Nelson & POTR in your town, make sure to get your tickets quick – Nelson’s star is rising fast and these won’t be around for long.

General onsale begins Friday, December 1 at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Nelson’s home of Maui, Hawaii made headlines earlier this year as the island suffered devastating, record-setting wildfires. To honor Maui’s people and community, Nelson has organized Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, which will feature performances by Nelson, Jack Johnson, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.

Full tour routing is available below. Lukas Nelson & POTR are hot and only getting hotter – don’t wait to get your tickets.

November 28—Toronto, Ontario—Concert Hall

November 29—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues

December 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

December 2—Cincinnati, OH—Bogarts

December 3—Columbus, OH—Bluestone

December 5—Chicago, IL—Joe’s Live

December 6—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave

December 7—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

December 17—Kahului, HI—Maui Arts & Cultural Center

February 16, 2024—Lincoln, CA—Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

February 17, 2024—Chico, CA—Senator Theatre

February 18, 2024—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre

February 20, 2024—Seattle, WA—Showbox

February 21, 2024—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom

February 23, 2024—Ashland, OR—Ashland Armory

February 24, 2024—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

February 25, 2024—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort

February 27, 2024—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre

February 28, 2024—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

February 29, 2024—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

March 2, 2024—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater

March 3, 2024—San Diego, CA—The Sound

March 5, 2024—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory OC

March 6, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether

March 8, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl

March 9, 2024—Tempe, AZ—The Marquee

March 11, 2024—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre

March 12, 2024—El Paso, TX—The Lowbrow Palace

May 3, 2024—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena#

May 4, 2024—Park City, KS—Hartman Arena#

May 5, 2024—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy PowerHouse#

May 7, 2024—Sioux Falls City, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center#

May 10, 2024—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center#

May 11, 2024—Rogers, AR—Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion#

*with Gov’t Mule

#with Whiskey Myers

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.