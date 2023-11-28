Lukas Nelson & POTR Announce 2024 Headline Tour

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have announced that they’ll be headlining a 2024 tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album, Sticks And Stones. The tour kicks off in December and continues all the way through May and will be making stops all across the continental US, with plenty of West Coast dates as well as a trip to Nelson’s native Maui, Hawaii.
Nelson & POTR’s latest release has been tearing up the Americana and Alt-Country charts, helped along by his collaboration with CMA-dominating breakout star Lainey Wilson, “More Than Friends,” which hit #1 on the Alt-Country chart.
But make no mistake – despite his claim to country music royalty, Nelson’s talent speaks for itself. POTR’s genre-defying Americana stew is as fresh and inspired as his father’s music was fifty years ago.
Presale tickets to Lukas Nelson & POTR’s headlining 2024 tour will be available through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, November 28 at 10:00 AM local time. If you want to catch Lukas Nelson & POTR in your town, make sure to get your tickets quick – Nelson’s star is rising fast and these won’t be around for long.
General onsale begins Friday, December 1 at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Nelson’s home of Maui, Hawaii made headlines earlier this year as the island suffered devastating, record-setting wildfires. To honor Maui’s people and community, Nelson has organized Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, which will feature performances by Nelson, Jack Johnson, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.
Full tour routing is available below. Lukas Nelson & POTR are hot and only getting hotter – don’t wait to get your tickets.
Lukas Nelson & POTR 2024 Tour Dates
November 28—Toronto, Ontario—Concert Hall
November 29—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues
December 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
December 2—Cincinnati, OH—Bogarts
December 3—Columbus, OH—Bluestone
December 5—Chicago, IL—Joe’s Live
December 6—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave
December 7—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
December 17—Kahului, HI—Maui Arts & Cultural Center
February 16, 2024—Lincoln, CA—Thunder Valley Casino Resort*
February 17, 2024—Chico, CA—Senator Theatre
February 18, 2024—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre
February 20, 2024—Seattle, WA—Showbox
February 21, 2024—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom
February 23, 2024—Ashland, OR—Ashland Armory
February 24, 2024—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
February 25, 2024—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort
February 27, 2024—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre
February 28, 2024—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
February 29, 2024—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
March 2, 2024—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater
March 3, 2024—San Diego, CA—The Sound
March 5, 2024—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory OC
March 6, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether
March 8, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl
March 9, 2024—Tempe, AZ—The Marquee
March 11, 2024—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre
March 12, 2024—El Paso, TX—The Lowbrow Palace
May 3, 2024—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena#
May 4, 2024—Park City, KS—Hartman Arena#
May 5, 2024—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy PowerHouse#
May 7, 2024—Sioux Falls City, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center#
May 10, 2024—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center#
May 11, 2024—Rogers, AR—Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion#
*with Gov’t Mule
#with Whiskey Myers
Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images
