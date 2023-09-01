The Best Labor Day Laptop Deals of 2023

Labor Day is one of the best times all year to buy a new laptop. There are deals across the board for just about every brand, from Lenovo to Samsung and everything in between.

Whether you’re looking for a laptop to play your favorite video game or to watch an exciting movie, the laptops we included on today’s list should be more than good enough for the occasion.

We also included laptops at price points high and low so anyone can find a deal suited to their budget.

We’ll dive further into what makes each of these laptops earn a spot on our list of best Labor Day laptop deals of 2023, but first, here’s an overview of the laptops we’ll be looking at today:

Best Labor Day Laptop Deals Reviewed

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals

The Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4050 is an amazing laptop for gamers and non-gamers alike.

It normally costs $1,259.99 but this Labor Day you can get your hands on this powerful piece of equipment for just $879.99, a huge 30% discount.

The LOQ comes with 3 months of free Xbox Games Pass which gives you access to Microsoft’s huge library of games at no additional cost.

It also comes with AI-powered gaming, optimizing each of your playthroughs without you ever having to lift a finger.

Lenovo is offering another great deal through its ThinkPad X1 laptop. Normally this laptop costs $2,889.99, but you can get it this Labor Day weekend for $1,530.991 47% off the original price.

The ThinkPad X1 is an excellent laptop to save over $1,000 as it comes with a litany of features to justify its rather expensive price tag. The laptop comes with fingerprint reading, seamless compatibility with your phone, and a beautifully backlit keyboard. Buy this laptop before the price nearly doubles.

If you want to get your hands on a Lenovo laptop this Labor Day weekend because of their great sales but don’t want to break the bank, the IdeaPad Slim 3 may be the Lenovo laptop for you.

It costs just $429.99 this Labor Day, a $220 discount from its normal $649.99 price point. At less than a third of the price of the ThinkPad X1, this laptop still comes with a lot of attractive features anyone would be happy with.

It comes with great rapid-charge technology, AI that maximizes battery performance, and plenty of ports and slots for all of your connectable gadgets.

Closing out on Lenovo’s deals, the ThinkPadX13 Yoga Gen 2 is one of the best deals Lenovo is offering this Labor Day weekend. They’re offering a whopping 71% discount on their ThinkPadX13 Yoga Gen 2, saving customers over $2,000.

This laptop is normally priced at $3,129 but for a limited time, you can get it for $899.99! The Lenovo ThinkPadX13 Yoga Gen 2 operates on Intel’s Evo platform, giving you a powerful performance you can rely on to run multiple tasks at once.

It’s even enabled for WiFi 6, a new more powerful form of WiFi most companies are yet to catch up to.

Best HP Laptop Deals

Like Lenovo, HP is a company known for making great laptops. Their 15.6” laptop series is no exception and luckily this Labor Day they’re offering quite a deal on them.

If you’re interested in their i7 Processor series, you can get a $150 discount on it this Labor Day. They’re normally priced at $799.99 but you can get one for only $649.99.

The HP 15.6” with i7 Processor comes with a great storage of 512 GB and a respectable 16 GB of memory as well. It even comes with HP’s patented fast-charge which can get it from 0% battery to 50% in under an hour.

If you like HP laptops and their 15.6” series but can’t shell out the cash to get an i7 Processor, you can always get the i3 version instead.

It is also on sale this Labor Day; normally the HP 15.6” i3 Processor costs $499.99 but this weekend you can get one for $349.99.

The i3 Processor version comes with a lot of the same features as the i7 version, including 11th Inter Core Processing, ultra-HD graphics, and a great battery life. Check out the HP 15.6” i3 if you want the i7 but want to save some money.

The HP Chromebook with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor is a powerful, yet compact laptop perfect for someone who is always on the go. It’s normally priced at $409.99 but this Labor Day weekend you can get a tidy 17% discount from Amazon and purchase it for $339.

The laptop comes with Chrome’s OS and a helpful 4 GB of RAM installed as well. It also has a CPU speed of 3.3, nearly 3x the speed of most other Chromebooks.

Best Acer Laptop Deals

Acer is known for making more affordable laptops than most of their competitors and it shows through their Acer Chromebook 315.

Normally this laptop would cost you $289, but this weekend Best Buy has a Labor Day deal that will get you the Chromebook 315 for only $169.

That’s a great savings of $120 for a very portable laptop. It operates on the ChromeOS, giving it a smooth user interface that even the most inexperienced laptop users can get used to. The Acer Chromebook 315 even comes with a resounding battery life of 12.5 hours, allowing you to work all day without looking for a charger.

While most of Acer’s computers may be geared to be more affordable, the Acer Nitro 5 only has one thing in mind — performance.

Normally priced at $949.99, gamers can save $150 this Labor Day weekend and get this powerful piece of equipment for just $799.99.

The Acer Nitro 5 operates on Windows 11 and comes with a full HD IPS display that shows games in a crisp and full light. It also has a super-fast 16 GB of memory and Intel’s 12th Gen i5 processor. If you’re a gamer looking to score a great deal on a powerful gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 might be your best bet.

Between the affordable Acer Chromebook 315 and the performance-minded Acer Nitro 5, the Acer Aspire 5 is Acer’s mid-range laptop with a lot to offer.

You can usually find this laptop on sale for $379.99 but this weekend Amazon is offering their customers a deal for $299.99, a 21% discount.

The Acer Aspire 5 comes with a full 15.6” Full HD IPS display and an 11th Gen Intel Dual Core Processor built for the toughest of tasks. It’s even equipped with WiFi 6 capabilities, putting this laptop ahead of most of its competition.

Best Samsung Laptop Deals

Samsung’s take on the Chromebook is similar to Acer’s in that it is a relatively inexpensive and portable laptop. Samsung has a great discount on their laptop; it’s normally $269 but for Labor Day it’s priced at $169.

It features Chrome’s operating system, again a great OS for expert computer users and novices alike. Its 15.6” provides a full HD display and 4 GB of system memory allows for basic multitasking as well. Built-in Cloud support ensures your last save is never too far away as well.

Check out the Samsung Chromebook if you want a reliable laptop for an inexpensive price.

Samsung doesn’t just make inexpensive laptops. They also make some of the best on the market, including the Samsung Galaxy Book3.

The Galaxy Book3 is normally priced at $1,349.99 but this Labor Day you can get it for $1,099.99, a great $250 discount for Labor Day.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 features Windows 11, an immersive 360-degree hinge, and a touchscreen, making the user interface sleek and smooth. There is a wide range of ports on the Galaxy Book3 as well, allowing you to connect just about anything to your laptop.

Other Best Labor Day Laptop Deals

The Asus Chromebook C223 is on sale this Labor Day weekend for only $192, one of the more affordable laptop options on our list today.

It’s normally priced at $249.99, so you can save yourself 23% by buying now. The Asus Chromebook C223 is a good laptop to buy as well with 4 GB of memory and a rapid 2.4 GHz CPU speed. This lightweight laptop weighs less than 3 pounds as well, making it a great choice if portability is your priority.

The Asus ROG Strix 16 is a great gaming laptop for players who want to get every inch out of their game. It comes with the very powerful Intel i9 Processor, giving the ROG Strix G16 the ability to handle any game.

This Labor Day weekend it comes at a great deal; normally this laptop is priced at $1,999.99 but you can buy one from Amazon for just $1,649.99, a solid 18% discount on a high-ticket item.

If you’re a gamer looking for a good Labor Day deal, the Asus ROG Strix G16 might be the choice for you.

Apple’s MacBook Air is one of the most popular laptops of the last decade and it’s on sale this Labor Day weekend.

The 2020 MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 Chip normally costs $999 but this Labor Day you can find one on sale for just $749 at Amazon, a whopping 25% one of the best laptops on the market.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of hard drive storage, allowing you to run multiple programs at once with no hang-ups. Check out the deal on the MacBook Air before Labor Day is over.

Best Labor Day Laptop Deals FAQs

What kind of laptop do I need?

The type of laptop you need depends on your intended use. If you need it for basic tasks like web browsing, email, and word processing, a budget laptop should suffice. If you're into gaming or graphic-intensive work, you might need a gaming laptop or a laptop with a dedicated graphics card. For professionals, there are laptops designed for productivity and performance.

Is battery life important?

Yes, battery life matters, especially if you plan to use your laptop on the go. Look for laptops that offer at least 8 hours of battery life for a day's work without needing to recharge.

How much storage do I need?

For optimal performance, choose a laptop with an SSD (Solid State Drive). Storage needs vary, but 256GB is a good minimum for most users. If you work with large files, consider 512GB or higher.

What about ports and connectivity?

Ensure the laptop has the necessary ports for your peripherals, such as USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and audio jacks. Connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth are also important for seamless wireless experiences.

Is it better to buy a laptop online or in-store?

Both options have pros and cons. Buying online offers a wider selection and often better prices, while buying in-store allows you to see and feel the laptop before purchasing. It's wise to read reviews and compare prices online before making a decision.