Super Bowl 2024: Here’s the Best Way to Stream the Usher Halftime Show with Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, & More

While Allegiant Stadium will be packed with fans of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers tonight for the Super Bowl, the halftime show has taken on a life of its own thanks to Usher. Since the NFL announced Usher as the headliner for the Super Bowl, the artist promised to give fans a memorable performance. Teasing names like Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and numerous others, the artist will not only take over the Super Bowl but will make history while doing so. Not wanting to miss the game or the halftime show, here are the best ways to stream the Super Bowl tonight.

How To Watch The Super Bowl & Usher Halftime Show

Given the massive popularity of the Super Bowl, there are several ways to watch the big game. For those who might still have cable, they can simply tune in to CBS tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT. And thanks to the NFL, Nickelodeon will broadcast the game with coverage geared more towards younger generations. But what about those who might not have cable?

With streaming services ruling how viewers watch their favorite shows, the Super Bowl will be available over a few streaming platforms. The most popular platform to watch the big game and halftime show would be Paramount+, which is offering a free seven-day trial for new customers. Fans who might have a Hulu+LiveTV or Fubo subscription will also have access to the broadcast. And for those dedicated football fans, they can watch the game on NFL+. The streaming service is also offering a limited-time deal that will allow fans to enjoy the platform for seven months. And it cost only $20.

Usher Makes History With Extra Time

As for Usher, he found himself making history before the Super Bowl even started. In the past, halftime performers were granted 13 minutes to entertain fans. Although not a great deal of time, artists have used those minutes to give fans a memorable performance. But for Usher, he was gifted two extra minutes.

Excited about the extended time, Usher promised, “I can tell you that you should expect a celebration, a celebration of life for those people who are not able to be here with me for this performance. I’m going to be celebrating for them. … We’ll be celebrating for the 30 years of a career that I stand on. I’ll be celebrating because music has been this connective tissue between me and people, because for every experience that I’ve had, I put it into music and maybe that gave us something to cry to, that gave us something to be vulnerable and transparent to.”

Don’t miss the Super Bowl or the halftime show airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

