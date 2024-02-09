Fans Lose Their Minds Over Potential Usher-Justin Bieber Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Collab

Usher is rumored to be adding Justin Bieber to an already star-studded Super Bowl halftime performance, and fans are here for it.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m manifesting so hard that we get a justin bieber and Usher reunion at the 2024 halftime show,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I’m manifesting so hard that we get a justin bieber and Usher reunion at the 2024 halftime show 🤞🏻

pic.twitter.com/2HozNXEiAC — Mahatma Gandhi (Parody) (@GandhiAOC) February 9, 2024

Another fan agreed: “They about to break the internet.”

They about to break the internet pic.twitter.com/yWoFo9rmtT — ✨ (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) February 9, 2024

The smooth-voiced R&B sensation has already confirmed he won’t take the stage alone at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Reports have indicated that Lil’ Jon and Ludacris will join Usher at halftime of the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs showdown. (This all but guarantees a rendition of “Yeah!,” the trio’s smash hit that became synonymous with summer 2004.)

[RELATED: Usher Strategically Planning to Make Super Bowl History With NFL Halftime Performance

Usher Reached out to Bieber Directly, Reports Say

Usher seems serious about bringing the “Sorry” singer along for the Super Bowl ride. TMZ reported that the “Yeah!” artist initiated the discussion himself, with “no handlers involved on either side.”

“Justin better make sure his dance moves are on point to keep up with Usher!” one fan said on X. “Can’t wait to see them tear up the stage together at the Super Bowl!”

Justin better make sure his dance moves are on point to keep up with Usher! Can't wait to see them tear up the stage together at the Super Bowl!https://t.co/onUlMMjTux — 🍍Anael ❤️ (@anael__mevoung) February 9, 2024

They Go Way Back

It would be far from the first time the two made waves together. Usher and Bieber have a relationship dating back to 2010, when Usher joined Bieber on “Somebody to Love” from the then-16-year-old’s debut album.

Usher took Bieber under his wing before the “Baby” singer was even a signed artist, and has remained a mentor to the Canadian crooner ever since.

The “Confessions” singer helped connect Bieber with the legendary L.A. Reid, which led to the now 29-year-old signing with Island Records in October 2008.

Social media users riffed on the pair’s close relationship, with one fan captioning a video on X of the two “FATHER AND SON.”

One went so far as to call a potential Usher-Bieber pairing as “the pop culture moment of the year.”

it would be the pop culture moment of the year 😩 — ale (@ONELlFED) February 8, 2024

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images